For the fifth consecutive year, UPMC has been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute.
One of only two honored in the integrated health care systems category, UPMC is among 30 companies and organizations honored this year. Honorees represent 19 countries and 46 industries.
“At UPMC, we are committed to the highest levels of ethical standards,” Executive Vice President Diane Holder said.
“Our deep commitment to our patients and members drives our innovative approaches to those who trust us to provide them with the very best in patient-centered care. We are deeply honored that Ethisphere has recognized UPMC for our commitment to ethical standards and integrity, while pursuing our mission-driven objectives.”
Ethisphere is focused on defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. Organizations are assessed on company culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives that support strong values. “Ethics matter,” Ethisphere CEO Erica Salmon Byme said.
“Organizations that commit to business integrity through robust programs and practices not only elevate standards and expectations for all, but also have better long-term performance. We continue to be inspired by the World’s Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to making real impact for their stakeholders and displaying exemplary values-based leadership.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.