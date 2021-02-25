For the third year in a row, UPMC has been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute.
UPMC is one of 135 organizations on Ethisphere’s 2021 list, which spans 22 countries.
“We are honored to be recognized by Ethisphere for a third consecutive time for our ethical foundation and commitment to integrity and leading by example while pursuing our mission-driven objectives,” said Diane Holder, executive vice president at UPMC and president and chief executive officer of UPMC Health Plan.
Ethisphere’s website says the organization was founded in 2006 to help business that “commit to doing business with integrity and invest in their communities.” The awards are based on factors that include how applicants are adapting and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, inclusion, social justice, safety, equity and environmental factors.
