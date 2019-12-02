Pitt-Johnstown will present “Light Up the Season” at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday in rotunda at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the Richland Township campus.
Jem Spectar, president of UPJ, will illuminate the entrance of campus on Kunks Drive, Highfield Avenue, Picking Drive and Schoolhouse Road with festive blue and gold lights. Buildings along Kunks Drive also will be lit with festive colors.
Families who join the festivities are invited to attend the UPJ women’s basketball game against Salem University at 6 p.m. for free. Free books for children will be available at the game.
The event is free and open to the public.
Information: 814-269-7062.
