The University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown and The Tribune-Democrat will offer a series of virtual public town hall events on topics related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first session is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, and will feature Jill Henning, Ph.D., an associate professor of biology; and Susan M. Wieczorek, Ph.D., an associate professor of communication.
They will discuss the importance of making the sacrifice this year to limit gatherings during the holiday season.
Tribune-Democrat Editor Chip Minemyer will moderate the town halls.
“With the COVID-19 pandemic being as severe as it is here in Cambria County, it is important, now more than ever, that we understand what we are hearing in the news, what it means and how to respond,” Henning said.
“Many of our neighbors are already working together to keep each other safe. This series will help us make more informed choices.”
This ongoing series – called “COVID Questions” – will feature experts in the area addressing topics, dispelling myths and confirming steps being taken to curb the pandemic.
The series is part of a larger effort in partnership with In This Together Cambria, an all-volunteer organization of local residents partnering to make Cambria County a better place to live.
The first session – “COVID Questions: Gatherings” – can be watched by visiting https://pitt.zoom.us/j/92952562170 (Meeting ID: 929 5256 2170) or heard by calling toll free at 1-877-853-5247.
Questions may be submitted in advance by email to: inthistogethercambria@gmail.com.
“Our region missed the first surge of COVID-19 that other areas in our country experienced,” Henning said.
“Cambria County is now experiencing a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases. We hope that is event will provide our community with a better understanding of how to slow the spread of this disease and how to make more informed choices about their risk.”
The experts for the first session:
• Wieczorek teaches Medical, Nonverbal, Small Group and Senior Capstone Communication courses. She likewise is a preceptor for the University of Pittsburgh Medical School, where she facilitates Medical Interviewing classes for first- and second-year medical students. In her book, “eMessaging and the Physician/Patient Dynamic: Practices in Transition” (2020), her research explores the transition from paper to electronic health records throughout western Pennsylvania. A recipient of the Pitt Provost Innovations in Teaching Grant, two Extended Diversity in Teaching Fellowships, multiple conference presentation/research awards and the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation Grant, Wieczorek regularly coordinates health-related projects that blend public scholarship and community outreach.
• Henning has a broad background in immunology, infectious diseases and cancer biology. In general, her research examines how infectious disease affect humans and animals – a concept referred to as “One Health.”
She has divided her research into two specific categories: viral influences on immune function associated with cancer and zoonotic infectious diseases and their vectors. She completed her Ph.D. in Infectious Diseases Microbiology from the University of Pittsburgh’s Graduate School of Public Health in 2008. She was a post-doctoral fellow in biobehavioral medicine for a year and joined the faculty at Pitt-Johnstown in 2009.
Henning is also a regular contributor to The Tribune-Democrat’s feature “COVID-19: Your Questions,” helping readers locally and globally across the internet understand the pandemic and precautions they can take.
January’s session will cover the topic of virus vaccines. A date has not yet been set.
