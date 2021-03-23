University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown students have been chosen to represent their school in the 2021 Conference of State Bank Supervisors Community Bank Case Study Competition.
They are one of 16 teams representing 13 state colleges and universities competing this year.
“This is the fourth year we have participated in this competition, and the team this year seems determined to improve on our third-place finish out of the 11 teams from Pennsylvania that participated last year,” team adviser Jim Teague said.
UPJ has partnered with Somerset Trust Co. again to complete the case study.
The students are competing for an academic scholarship, an opportunity to present their case study at the annual CSBS-Federal Reserve Community Banking in the 21st Century Research and Policy Conference, and publication in a journal of academic research.
Trisha Hottle, training officer at the bank, said the organization’s role is to connect the students “to specific subject-matter experts within the bank depending on the topic they are researching each year.”
She added that officials engage the students and give them firsthand knowledge on how such an agency works.
According to a release from the Pennsylvania Secretary of Banking and Securities, the competition “offers undergraduate students in all fields of study an opportunity to gain valuable firsthand knowledge of the banking industry.”
This year, the teams will examine how community banks have responded to two forces that impacted the nation recently: the COVID-19 pandemic and a renewed commitment to diversity and inclusion.
Somerset Trust has provided the Pitt-Johnstown group opportunities to meet with several employees to learn more about the impact of the novel coronations and the senior management team to discuss diversity and inclusion.
Teague said that’s important because it provides them “the ability to see the inner workings of the bank and to explore in-depth issues facing the industry.”
In total, there are 53 teams competing nationwide, and Pennsylvania tops the list of participants.
