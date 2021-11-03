JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Students and faculty of the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown gathered in the lot by the athletic fields Wednesday with one mission in mind – collect and sow native wildflowers around campus.
"We have all that stuff growing here," biology professor Bruce Robart said. "Why not transplant it and see if it will work?"
The idea to create naturalized areas on the 655-acre campus was brought to the faculty senate by Grounds Supervisor David Finney last year.
He used to work in golf course development and said those businesses have been doing this for years because it cuts down on maintenance costs as well as pollution.
After consideration, the campus Committee of the Senate developed a plan for implementation and worked with Finney to put it in motion.
Wednesday's event was the culmination of that.
"What we're doing here has an impact not just on our campus but all around," history professor Paul Douglas Newman told the group.
He chairs the committee that collaborated with the grounds supervisor and was one of four professors that split up into individual groups to take students to different parts of the campus for collection.
Newman and Robart took a small group around the athletic fields where they collected wild sunflowers and golden rod into paper or plastic bags.
Josh Zimmerman, a senior bio major, tagged along with this group and was excited to do so.
He said when he saw the listing to help out, he thought it would be good to get involved with a conservation project on campus.
Zimmerman and his friend Apollo Holley worked together to collect seeds.
At each location, Robart, who has a background in plant biology, provided a tutorial on how to properly collect a specimen from each plant and provided some facts about them, such as how the seeds disperse naturally.
Other seeds collected included Joe Pye weed, iron weed and milk weed.
"I'm really happy Dave came up with the idea and we're doing it," Newman said. "It's a win-win everywhere."
After about an hour of gathering, the groups reconvened in the lot and went to an area across from Whalley Chapel along Schoolhouse Road where they broadcast them.
This is the process of scattering the specimen by hand over a large area.
Finney will come back in the next few days with a lawn aerator to make sure they have the best chance of germinating.
Makayla Garrett, a sophomore who participated, said she thought "it was really cool to collect seeds from overgrown areas" and sow them elsewhere on campus.
In the spring, Robart will teach a conservation class and have the students enrolled in that course create a proposal to further the naturalization project.
He said he wants people to learn and gain an appreciation for native species.
