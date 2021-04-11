As a first-time participant in the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown’s Symposium for the Promotion of Academic and Creative Enquiry, senior Camden Nagg was excited for the opportunity.
“Overall, SPACE was an awesome experience to be a part of,” the computer engineering major said.
The annual event was held virtually Wednesday due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but still shared aspects of previous years.
Students from all campus disciplines provided posters, short videos and biographies of themselves or their teams. The undergraduates were also available for questions in Zoom rooms during Thursday’s live event.
Jill D. Henning, an associate professor of biology and organizer, described the event as a “pretty big showcase surrounding creative and scholarly works on campus.”
She’s been involved since 2009 and is always impressed by what the students bring to the table.
“We had some great projects this year,” Henning said.
Pitt-Johnstown used www.accellevents.com, a conference service the university contracts for these and other types of gatherings, to launch the virtual aspect of SPACE this year.
By visiting the school’s event on the website, registered attendees could click through the exhibits for free – 54 total from 113 students.
Nagg and his partner Samuel Nealen, also a computer engineering major, presented “SmartBike.” Their concept was designed to help prevent bicycle accidents on the road by equipping the bicycles with similar safety measures as a vehicle, such as lights and signals.
This would all be controlled by the user’s phone.
“If all of these signals and sensors currently work so well on automobiles, then why could I not apply that and more to a bicycle?” Nagg said.
He was inspired to start the project by statistics that show most cyclist deaths occur between 6 and 9 p.m.
Mattie Updyke, another Pitt student and first-time presenter, was also excited to take part in the SPACE conference.
“The experience has been amazing, even though the event this year is virtual,” the sophomore said.
“It’s an amazing opportunity that I hope to continue participating in for the rest of my time at Pitt-Johnstown.”
Updyke is a communications and creative writing double major at the school who presented a poster with her project “E(e)rie Stillness,” a poem about sitting on her mother’s Erie apartment balcony observing what was or wasn’t happening soon after the COVID-19 shutdown.
She chose this approach because she thought a setting poem would translate well to that medium.
“I also chose it because the poem’s description is grounded in the shared experience of the beginning of lockdown, and I wanted my poster to be something everyone could relate to,” Updyke said.
For Henning, a few of the stand-out projects were in the engineering and humanities divisions.
One example of this was a COVID-19 monitoring system that used room sensors to monitor distance between individuals.
“It was a really good cross-discipline project,” Henning said.
With the success of SPACE this year, Henning said she’s considering keeping certain virtual aspects of the conference, such as videos, for future events.
That way anyone who missed the live presentation can still view it later.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.