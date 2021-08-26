JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Ben Royce, an incoming freshman at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, was happy to get outside and lend a hand with park maintenance on Thursday.
He and more than 300 fellow first-year students gathered at three playgrounds in Johnstown – Park and Bond, Cedar and Wood and Village and Forest – to spread mulch, clean up courts and perform other necessary duties.
“I’m actually kind of glad to actually do some good,” the Pittsburgh native said.
Royce said orientation gatherings have taken place inside and there’s a lot of sitting and listening, so being outside was a welcome change.
The community service project is an annual tradition for new university students. It was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sherri Rae, school director of career services, started the cleanup roughly 10 years ago when she was the orientation organizer.
Rae still oversees the projects and was present on Thursday to help the freshmen.
“To be out and active is great for them,” she said.
In previous years, the group has gone to more locations and the cleanup was usually held on a Saturday, but the pandemic has continued to complicate planning, which is why this year’s project was scaled down.
“We wanted to make sure we were able to at least do something,” Rae said.
New students Daniel Arredondo and Ethan Trexler helped out at the Cedar and Wood Street Playground.
“It’s doing a service for the community, but it’s helping us grow,” Trexler said.
Orientation has gone well for the pair, and Arredondo added that he thought it was “cool to see the college’s interest in community projects.”
Freshmen also received help on Thursday from the resident assistants in their dorms.
Two of the RAs, Marie Torres and Taylor Miller, recalled the project from their first year and said they thought it was awesome to get the new students involved in the community.
“It’s nice to go and see different parts of the area,” Torres said.
For the City of Johnstown, the assistance is appreciated.
“It’s really helpful,” Administrative Assistant of Public Works Joe Slis said. “It’s things like this we can’t do every day.”
He and Recreation Director Tony Penna Jr. were impressed with the university’s commitment to helping the community.
Penna said Thursday’s project was a testament to the school’s dedication to the area.
“This sort of thing for us is what makes the mission of service come alive,” Pitt-Johns-town President Jem Spectar.
Spectar made a stop at the three locations to lend a hand.
He also was happy that the students were able to participate in a typical school tradition.
“Doing something normal like this feels good,” Spectar said.
Pitt-Johnstown freshmen moved into their dorms on Monday and will start school in person on Friday, although a remote option is available for undergraduates.
