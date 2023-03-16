JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Through musical, theater and dance acts as well as their own stories, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown students put a spotlight on the humanity of those who are often reduced to a mere stigma – addict.
The student-driven event, “Rise and Share: The Message of Recovery Through Art," was hosted Thursday at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown Student Union.
The night's theme was about overcoming addictions or supporting someone who battles mental illness and addiction. About 50 students and some faculty attended, including campus President Jem Spectar.
All eyes were on performances of the UPJ Dance Ensemble, UPJ Theater Club and UPJ Black Action Society members in the Cambria Room of the Student Union. In the back of the room, informational resources for local recovery centers and counseling services were available.
The event was organized by UPJ student Fiona Knoster, who gave opening remarks, but the featured speaker was Miss Pennsylvania Alysa Bainbridge.
"'What can this girl with a crown on her head have to say about addiction?'" Bainbridge said, anticipating the crowd's thoughts. "I love to break down that stigma. Mental illness can happen to any family."
Those in attendance became tearful as Bainbridge shared the story of how her brother struggled with undiagnosed depression from a young age and developed an opioid addiction later in life that led to his death.
She shared with the crowd that people would tell him that he was no more than an addict who used mental illness as an excuse to use drugs.
"He began to believe it," she said. "When people have that mindset, it inhibits recovery."
Conversely, simple words of encouragement, even if they seem ordinary, can make a significant difference for a family member or friend who is struggling with addiction, she said.
"You never know the impact you'll have by looking someone whom you love in the eye and saying they are worthy of recovery," she said.
Knoster began organizing “Rise and Share: The Message of Recovery Through Art” after being accepted into the Stop the Addiction Fatality Epidemic (SAFE) Project’s collegiate recovery leadership academy.
The Bedford County native said one of the group’s main goals is to hold awareness and impact events.
Knoster considered how art can have a healing affect for those in recovery, and with her background in the field, specifically theater, she wanted to tie the two together.
