JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown and Stone Bridge Brewing Co. are working in different ways to bring some new attention to the Benscreek Canoe and Kayak Club’s annual Stonycreek Rendezvous.
UPJ professor Skip Glenn and a group of students announced on Thursday that the upcoming paddling event will be the first main project in an effort to use online social listening technology to monitor the area’s reputation.
Stone Bridge owner Jeremy Shearer also said that his business will release a new beer, “Eddy Out,” as part of its “Surf Lab” tart IPA series, on the weekend of the rendezvous, May 19-21, with a portion of the proceeds going to the club.
“We’ve always been excited to work with recreational tourism here in Johnstown,” Shearer said during a press conference at the brewery. “We recognize it as a valuable component for the economy that we want to see to continue to grow and flourish here in Johnstown.”
Meanwhile, Glenn and the students are using the social media monitoring tools Brand24 and Brandwatch to track news, podcasts, reviews, blogs, social media posts, videos, forums and reviews in an attempt to see how the rendezvous and the Johnstown region in general are perceived.
The long-term plan is to track other events and organizations in the future.
“We’re trying to move the needle,” Glenn said. “We’re trying to figure out what’s the threshold? How much noise do we need to make to really take control (of the message)?”
UPJ participants have been collecting social media data for a year, but chose the rendezvous as the first test because, according to Glenn: “We wanted to have something we could focus on that’s authentic and native to this area.”
Mike Cook, the canoe club’s president, hopes the analysis of online communication will make a positive impact on the outing going forward.
“We had this really great opportunity with UPJ to partner with them and boost those social media channels and really draw some positive attention to the event, which hopefully will boost attendance, and get some more local folks and boost the general recognition to the area with regards to positivity and the cool things that we can do here,” Cook said.
