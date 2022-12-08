JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A parrot's ability to "talk," or mimic human speech, is often a cool trick, but it's also much more than that, according to University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown associate biology professor Christine Dahlin.
"They're really doing something evolutionarily very meaningful," she said.
Dahlin recently partnered with Lauryn Benedict, associate director of the University of Northern Colorado's Department of Biological Sciences, for a new study of the birds' behavior in captivity.
The pair began working together during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when they were exploring how to continue research without the ability to get into the field.
Parrot communication was a subject that interested them both, but studying the birds in their natural habitat is notoriously difficult because they perch high in trees and regularly travel long distances.
Instead, the professors decided to focus on a topic that was readily available: pet parrots.
Together with undergraduates, they constructed a survey consisting of 18 questions with a focus on mimicked sounds, phrases and words.
Parrots, of which there are hundreds of species, have open-ended vocal learning like humans do. That means they can adopt new sounds throughout their lives.
Dahlin said this is a rare trait among animals, and the longtime question is, "Why?"
The Pitt-Johnstown professor noted that it's speculated that the birds developed this ability in order to navigate and communicate in large and diverse social groups.
"Companion parrots offer a wonderful source of data on avian vocal learning," Benedict said.
She and Dahlin received more than 900 replies to their survey, and on Dec. 5 their findings were published in Scientific Reports, a peer-reviewed journal.
Key findings from the research include the facts that most species preferred words to sounds and that the animals pick up on information they deem relevant to their "flock" more frequently, which Benedict found fascinating, as well as that the birds have an understanding of timed phrases such as, "Goodbye."
Dahlin said a new insight they discovered was that the subjects exhibited no gender differences regarding mimicry repertoire size.
Her Triton cockatoo, Yoko, was also included in the study.
"I think our results are exciting because they show clear species differences in learning ability," Benedict said. "They also hint at learning trends as birds age. We were surprised to see that among adult parrots, repertoires didn't grow as the birds aged. We know they can learn late in life, but they seem to replace words in their repertoires instead of adding new ones and keeping the old."
Another finding was concrete evidence that the African grey parrot, long thought to be the best at mimicry, does in fact have the largest repertoire compared to other parrot species.
Dahlin said this information can now help broaden the understanding of how complex parrots are and how much there is yet to be known about them.
She also hopes that this study will provide insight into parrot cognition and intelligence, as well as expanding efforts of conservation for the animals.
"I'm hoping research like this can excite people about them," Dahlin said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.