Steven Lindberg, of Westmont, an adjunct professor at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, has been collecting mining lamps since the 1980s.
While no members of his own family were miners, he credits a professor at Waynesburg University for inspiring his interest. Once he saw a lamp at a flea market, the rest was history.
A professor of all things geological, Lindberg often includes mining history in his lectures, hikes and walks. He said he has always been interested in collecting fossils when going on camping trips since a very young age.
“It is a very, very extensive hobby,” Lindberg said.
It hasn’t always been easy, learning how to refurbish antique lamps and turn them on. He mastered how to fix them by speaking with other collectors, getting much needed advice especially when he first started out.
“I learned how to open them up and how to clean them and repair broken parts,” Lindberg said.
“Then I was able to continue on my own. When I find lamps now, some are mint in the box on rare occasions and have never been used and are ready to be used. If I find a lamp that is heavily damaged, I will buy it to use for spare parts.”
In coal country
Lindberg said there are well over 100 carbide lamps and several hundred safety manufacturers.
Carbide lamps mix calcium carbide crystals with water inside a reservoir or basin that produce a flame or light when ignited by a flint. They were especially popular in the early 1900s until they were replaced by battery operated head lamps for safety reasons.
Lindberg said he is in the middle of coal country, so it’s not too hard to find interesting miner effects in the area. There’s a lot of historical documents, maps and equipment here, he explains.
“There’s a saying, ‘if it is not grown, it’s mined,’ “ Lindberg said. “It’s truer now because we make a lot of synthetic stuff.”
Asked why there are so many who are interested in collecting mining equipment, he said “I think it’s to preserve history.”
Lindberg said he attends shows around the country where collectors gather to either trade, sell or just show off their collectibles. From California to Las Vegas, he travels the gamut, looking for that special lamp to add to his collection.
“There are quite a few mining lamp collectors in North America, and with the advent of social media, it makes it easier for us to post the unique stuff that we find,” Lindberg said.
Many of the collectors network on social media pages. Eureka Mining Collectibles on Facebook is one of them. Lindberg will post his finds on the site or he will scour it to see what exceptional finds others have uncovered.
For him, that special piece has to be something he has never seen. He has a few favorites in his collection he likes to show off. One is a rare 19th century European frog-style oil lamp with an open flame. The authentic ones, he pointed out, will have a brass shield on them with a crossed hammer and pick. It was known as a frog lamp because it resembled a frog.
“There is a phrase on it – “Gluck auf” – which is a German phrase meaning good luck below the surface and may you return safely.”
‘A unique find’
Lindberg said there is no direct translation to the phrase, but that’s about as close as he could get to the meaning.
Another favorite in his collection is an unused carbide lamp mint in the box given to him by his wife’s uncle as a gift. It is a special memento to him.
“He had it as a little kid and he gave it to me. It was originally purchased up in Patton, Pa., for use there in the coal mines in northern Cambria County. I have a tag on there that says, ‘Given to me by Uncle Henry,’ “ he said looking at the box.
A canary bird cage is another favorite in his collection. Synonymous with coal miners, Lindberg likes to point out that not every miner carried a birdcage. Supposedly, the canaries were really susceptible to low levels of oxygen. It was believed that the canary would stop singing or pass out and served as a warning sign for the miners to get out before it hurt any of them.
“Canaries weren’t used in mines extensively, but they were used.” He found the cage at a local yard sale and believes it dates back to the early 1900’s judging by how it was constructed.
“When you make a unique find, it is something that you want to hold on to,” Lindberg said.
