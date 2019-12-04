The Pitt-Johnstown Music Department will present its annual holiday concert featuring the concert choir, chamber choir and concert band at 3 p.m. Sunday at Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center.
The concert choir will perform “Carol of the Bells” by Peter J. Wilhousky and “The Three Kings” by Healey Willan.
The chamber choir will present “Lo How a Rose E’er Blooming” by Hugo Distller. The concert band will perform “A Festive Christmas” by Kenny Bierschenk, “A Vaughan Williams Christmas,” by Douglas Wagner and “Fantasy on the Huron Carol” by Robert Buckley.
Admission is free.
Donations for the Cambria County Humane Society will be accepted.
