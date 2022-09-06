JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Masks are once again optional in indoor settings on the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown campus.
Face coverings were required last week after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed Cambria County’s community COVID-19 transmission rate from “medium” to “high.”
Pitt’s mask policy is tied to the weekly CDC updates that are released every Thursday.
As long as the transmission rate remains at either the medium or low levels, then masks are considered optional on the campus.
Once the threshold for a high rating is reached, the face coverings are then mandatory for public indoor settings.
For more information and to see the university’s COVID-19 plan, visit www.johnstown.pitt.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.