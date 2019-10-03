Marketing professors at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown have developed a program designed to teach and encourage high school and middle school students to use social media properly.
Eric Sloss, Pitt-Johnstown’s executive director for communications, said in a press release that the 45-minute-long assembly program “helps students rethink how to use social media in productive ways” and “sets the stage for students to use social media in the best possible way to gain employment or to get into college for years to come.”
The program, titled “Sharpen Your Social Media: Mastering Social Media for an Awesome Career and Life,” will be presented by Pitt-Johnstown students and administrators at high schools throughout the region this school year.
Students who attend will be informed “about how their social media perception will affect their public image, their educational pursuits and their future,” according to the press release.
“We know that counselors and principals are dealing with issues on social media every day. We want to share knowledge about how students can present themselves well in social media,” said Therese Grimes, Pitt-Johnstown’s associate vice president of admissions. “Employers and colleges are reviewing social media feeds to select the best possible candidates. This education helps students prepare for life after high school.”
The program will also explain the laws that make cyber-harassment a third-degree misdemeanor, and participating schools and libraries will receive Children’s Internet Protection Act credits, according to Pitt-Johnstown officials.
George “Skip” Glenn, a Pitt-Johnstown associate professor of marketing who contributed to the program’s creation and direction, said in the press release that students “need to be armed to manage (social media) for their future careers.”
“The sooner our sons and daughters know that a post is forever and is global in reach,” Glenn said, “the better they can avoid a permanent gaffe that could affect their chances for getting a great job. Don’t underestimate the power of the ‘Mom Test’ to protect you from a bad post. If you can’t explain a post to your mother, then don’t share. It’s that simple: Think ‘Mom’ before pushing the share button.”
The program has been presented at Greensburg Salem High School in Greensburg, Shade High School in Central City and Meyersdale Area High School in Meyersdale, according to the press release. Lucy Lapalucci, a social studies teacher at Greensburg Salem, reported that her freshman students “responded in a positive manner and continued to ask questions after the Pitt-Johnstown team left the school.”
School or organization officials who are interested in scheduling a presentation of “Sharpen Your Social Media” should send an inquiry to upjweb@pitt.edu with contact information, available dates and times and any available information about the grade levels or groups.
