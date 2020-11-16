University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown students can continue to earn a surgical technology certificate thanks to the school’s renewal of an articulation agreement with Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
The certificate is offered in conjunction with an associate degree.
“Having a clinical partner like Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center’s Program for Surgical Technology has provided an unparalleled opportunity for Pitt-Johnstown students,” Vice President of Academic Affairs Janet Grady said in a release.
“Their preparation for the real world of health care has been of the highest quality both in the classroom and in the clinical setting.”
Curriculum for the certificate will be administered jointly by Pitt-Johns-town’s Nursing and Health Sciences Division and the Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center Allied Health Schools and students will continue to receive “up-close-and-personal clinical experience.”
The program “has been very successful since 1998” with 12 of the past 13 classes having passed the national certification exam on the first attempt.
It has also been named the No. 1 Surgical Technology Program in the state and the third in the nation by Universities.com and boasts a 70% hiring rate after graduation.
“We are proud of the surgical technology graduates that our collaboration has produced, and we have no doubt these in-demand practitioners will continue to serve their patients, their communities and their profession in an exemplary fashion,” Grady said.
