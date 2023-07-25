JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Mia Smith is a rising sophomore at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, pitcher on the softball team and this year’s 2023 Craig and Monica Albert Athletic Excellence Award recipient, a scholarship that significantly helped her finances.
On Tuesday, she met the namesakes of that fund who completed their $500,000 contribution to the university that will help student athletes for years to come.
“Getting that award really meant a lot to me,” she said.
The financial gift is used to support female and male athletes who’ve demonstrated “excellent potential as a member of a Pitt-Johnstown sports team.”
Jem Spectar, UPJ president, described couple’s generosity as a “transformative gift that’s going to impact the lives of so many students” during his remarks at a ceremony in the Wellness Center on Tuesday.
“Everybody’s university should have a Craig and Monica Albert,” he said, adding that they are great supporters of the university.
Craig and Monica Albert met at the UPJ log cabin in 1981, and the following year, Craig Albert graduated from Pitt-Johnstown with a business degree.
Shortly after, he began his 40-year banking career in Fort Myers, Florida, where he then married his wife, and in 2002, formed the Sanibel Captiva Community Bank, which is where he served as president and CEO until earlier this year when he retired, although he remains chairman of the board.
Craig Albert said the idea to provide an athletic scholarship came from his daughter, Stephanie’s, time at Brown University, where her now-husband received an award for outstanding athleticism.
“I thought, ‘Well, let’s do something for UPJ,’ ” he said.
The Pitt-Johnstown alumnus contacted the school and developed the scholarship with him and his wife providing their first two contributions toward $500,000 in 2021 and wrapping up this month.
“We wanted to give enough so the money could grow and fund the scholarship,” Craig Albert said.
Distributions of $5,000 are made the first year to the sophomore recipients and then at least $2,500 is provided for their junior and senior year.
“We’re just happy we’re in a position where we can help out,” Craig Albert said.
Smith is thankful for that generosity.
She said she’s been saving up for college throughout her entire life and the Albert’s gift is a great help.
“I’m really thankful and I know all the others are thankful for this,” Smith said.
Pat Pecora, Pitt-Johnstown athletic director and head wrestling coach, read some comments from athletes who’ve received the scholarship during his remarks on Tuesday.
He quoted one who said the award brought them joy, especially because it meant less financial stress on their family, while another stated the gift validated their hard work for the sport they love.
“On behalf of the athletic department, we are just really very grateful,” Pecora said.
