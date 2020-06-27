WINDBER – Miners Park’s turn-of-the-century-style streetlights will see upgrades this summer.
And they should be a cost-saver for the borough, Borough Manager Jim Furmanchik said.
Through a project spearheaded by borough businessman Dan Hiteshew, the post’s ballasts will be removed and LED bulbs will be installed in their place, he said.
Furmanchik said the volunteer effort will brighten up the park and lower the electricity costs to run them.
