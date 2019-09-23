Thornbury Inc., of West Sunbury, Butler County, will start work Thursday to upgrade the Magee Avenue Bridge over Chest Creek in Patton Borough.
According to PennDOT, a traffic detour will also begin Thursday, directing motorists to utilize Magee Avenue, Sixth Avenue and Lang Avenue.
Signs to alert travelers of the detour route will be put in place and traffic will follow this detour for the duration of construction.
Overall work on the project consists of removal and replacement of composite decks and upgrades to ADA curb ramps and approach roadway. The work is part of a larger project rehabilitating nine other local bridges in Cambria County.
All work on this project is expected to be completed by Nov. 12 and the overall project is to be finished by Nov. 18.
