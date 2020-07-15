EBENSBURG – A Cambria County jury on Wednesday found Ethan Shane Williams not guilty of all the charges he faced in the 2017 shooting death of 18-year-old Tavion C. Williamson.
Supporters of Williams and relatives of Williamson alike burst into tears in the gallery as the verdict – not guilty of first-degree murder, third-degree murder, aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license and possession of a firearm by a minor – was read.
At the defense table, Williams hugged his attorney, Randall H. McKinney, of Pittsburgh.
McKinney said as he left the courtroom that he’s relieved by the acquittal and happy for his client, who has been in jail awaiting trial for more than two years. The attorney said he thought Judge Tamara R. Bernstein “did a fantastic job presiding over the case” and that the prosecution was “fair and honest.”
“I think the jury just recognized that there certainly was plenty of reasonable doubt in this case,” McKinney said. “There was only one eyewitness, whose testimony was somewhat questionable. There was no corroborating information that supported his claims.”
Williams, 20, formerly of Chandler Avenue in Johnstown’s West End, has no other pending criminal charges against him and is expected to be released from jail within the next day or two, according to McKinney. Williams has voiced plans to move away from Johnstown after he’s released.
“He’s talked to me about wanting to move out of this area and start a new life in another state,” McKinney said. “He’s got a long-term girlfriend. He’s got a young child. He’s indicated to me that he’s looking forward to moving on with his life.”
Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer issued the following statement after the verdict was returned: “While we are disappointed in the verdict rendered by the jury today in Commonwealth vs. Ethan Williams, we respect the jury and thank them for their service. We continue to pray for the friends and family of the victim, Tavion Williamson, and are committed to pursuing justice in all cases at all times.”
Williams had been accused by police and prosecutors of shooting and killing Williamson in a Hornerstown alley on Dec. 3, 2017. Williams was 17 at the time.
Both the prosecution and the defense agreed in closing arguments delivered on Wednesday that the case against him hinged on the testimony of Deondre Triplin, an alleged eyewitness to the shooting.
Triplin, 20, testified on Tuesday that he, Williams, Williamson and three other teens were walking up Glitch Place at around 8:26 p.m. on the night of the killing. He said he was walking in front of the rest of the group when he heard a gunshot, turned around and saw Williams standing over Williamson’s body on the pavement. Before he started to run away, he said, he saw Williams fire three more shots into Williamson’s body.
In his cross-examination of Triplin and in his closing argument, McKinney focused on inconsistencies between Triplin’s testimony and his previous statements to police. The defense attorney also questioned details of Triplin’s account that he said didn’t match up with the testimony of Dr. Kevin Whaley, a forensic pathologist at ForensicDX in Windber, the facility where Williamson’s autopsy was performed.
Whaley was the only witness to testify for the prosecution on Wednesday; 14 other prosecution witnesses, including Triplin, testified during the first two days of the trial. McKinney did not call any defense witnesses before resting his case.
“What has the Commonwealth given you?” McKinney asked the jury rhetorically. “They gave you one witness who told three or four different stories … and they want you to convict Ethan Williams of murder based on that?”
Assistant District Attorney Kevin Persio, who prosecuted the case against Williams for the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office, said in his closing argument that “the important parts” of Triplin’s testimony were credible and accurate and pointed out several aspects of Triplin’s story that were corroborated by other pieces of evidence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.