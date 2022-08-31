JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Local nonprofit Vision Together 2025 has been a magnet for transformative grant funding, but it has also has drawn ire for lack of transparency.
It successfully defended a lawsuit earlier this year to keep its board meetings closed to the public, even though officials of Johnstown's governmental bodies sit on the board.
The nonprofit, operated by a board of 18 Johnstown business leaders and public officials, held a public meeting on Wednesday at Ace's in Johnstown's Cambria City section in a bid to increase transparency, its leaders said.
Some of the high notes included a comment by Vision board member and Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic that, after 30 years in the state's Act 47 program for distressed municipalities, the city is set to exit the program in April as it is no longer on the verge of bankruptcy, he said.
Although a series of speeches by Vision board members carried a positive tone Wednesday about grants won by the organization for Johnstown, demolition of blighted properties and assistance to private enterprise in Johnstown, guest speaker state Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Richland Township, made it clear that he does not support the organization's CEO, Mike Tedesco.
"At the outset, I want to clarify my presence here," he said. "I was asked a few months ago to provide a legislative update of things that I've been working on for our region. This is not a keynote and certainly not an endorsement of your CEO, Mike Tedesco. My comments regarding his abilities and performance are pretty well-documented. I meant what I said, and my words are not puffery or shallow."
His comments harkened back to a controversy in March. Vision board meeting documents obtained by Johnstown resident John DeBartola through a right-to-know request showed that a plan to attract Afghan refugees to the region was developed during meetings. Previous to that, Tedesco denied the plan in an op-ed in The Tribune-Democrat.
At that time, Langerholc told the Tribune-Democrat: “I think it’s pretty disingenuous for him to be able to write an op-ed, if you want to play semantics, then maybe depending on what it is, but the people of this county deserve transparency.”
On Wednesday, Langerholc was careful not to condemn the whole organization.
"I do not want the work you've done to be overshadowed," he said. "You've all given your time and talents to undertake projects that have greatly benefited our community, and you do it because you believe in our region. ... You work to make it better every day. For that I say thank you, and for that I will gladly work with you to make that dream a reality. Unfortunately, your work has been marred by the individual at the top."
Langerholc said he expressed his concerns about Tedesco "many times, to no avail."
"Maybe this will yield some results," he said.
After the meeting Wednesday, Tedesco did not react to Langerholc's criticism, but spoke only about Langerholc's support of the organization as a whole.
"In my book Senator Langerholc is right in line with everything Vision Together is about," Tedesco said.
Bill Polacek, Vision Together board chairman and JWF Industries president and CEO, said he did not have an opinion about Langerholc's remarks regarding Tedesco.
"I think the board is proud of what we are doing," he said. "We've got great priority goals here. We've got people working. We will continue to work together to support the community and everybody involved."
Some Vision board members, including Janakovic, had no comment about Langerholc's remarks. Others, including Ed Sheehan, president and CEO at Concurrent Technologies Corp., said they support Tedesco.
"The number one thing to talk about is the success of the overall day," Sheehan said. "A lot of progress has been made. Vision together has close to 2,000 volunteers all collaborating. ... It's not about one person. It's about how we work together. I know that will continue, and I'm excited to be a part of it. And for the Vision Together 'brand,' I think Mike has done what (the board) has asked him to do. He's done a good job."
Mark Pasquerilla, CEO at Pasquerilla Enterprises, agreed.
"I think (Tedesco) is quite capable," he said.
Polacek said that while quarterly meetings such as the meeting held Wednesday will be open to the public, Vision board meetings will continue to be closed to the public, just as meetings of JWF or another private business would not be public.
"I made a commitment as chairman of the board that we would be more transparent," he said. "That's why we are doing these quarterly meetings. As we progress, you are going to see will be talking about some of the things we are trying to do."
State Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, was among the legislators in the crowd. After speeches concluded, he dismissed the Vision board's method of including public participation – a bulletin board where visitors could write suggestions for projects on post-it notes.
"I think there are some issues here that can be worked out if they are wiling to hold open and transparent board member meetings, and let the public actually know what's going on," Burns said. "We came here tonight, and it's great to learn everyone is working together and patting each other on the back. However, there was nothing of substance today."
