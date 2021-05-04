A Bedford County man shot and killed a man on April 24 after getting into an argument with his daughter inside the couple’s Snake Spring Township home, according to state police.
A criminal complaint against Tico Octavius Franklin, 38, alleges the Mile Level Road man told his live-in partner to call her father, Brian Hunter, during their altercation at the home, and threatened to lay him “on the ground.”
After Hunter arrived with another individual and told Franklin to leave, the conversation became “heated,” police wrote.
At one point, Franklin said he’d leave “in two hours,” apparently prompting the woman to return to her house to get ready for work.
Instead, she heard “multiple gunshots” and went outside to see her father attempting to get into the driver’s seat of the van he arrived in a short time earlier, Trooper Patrick Kelly wrote in an affidavit.
“She related that Franklin then shot Hunter again and Hunter fell out of the van onto the ground,” Kelly wrote, adding that Franklin briefly pointed the weapon at the other male who arrived with Hunter.
Franklin then allegedly went into his residence, grabbed the woman’s car keys and a bulletproof vest before fleeing in her Ford Fusion, police said. Investigators later found the vehicle in eastern Maryland.
U.S. Marshals in Maryland and state police were credited for tracking down Franklin in the Baltimore area on Friday.
Franklin faces homicide, assault and robbery charges.
Franklin remained in police custody in Maryland as of Tuesday. To return to Pennsylvania, Franklin must either appear for an extradition hearing or waive the step, and Bedford County Sheriff Wayne Emerick Jr. said he’s gotten no indication that either step has occurred.
A preliminary hearing date is not yet set.
