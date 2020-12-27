One person was taken by ambulance for a minor injury following a lunchtime shooting Sunday in the Hornerstown section of Johnstown.
Johnstown police detective Sgt. Cory Adams said police believe at least three shooters were involved in the incident just after noon Sunday near the intersection of Cedar and Wood streets.
One of those involved was taken into custody and transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center emergency room for treatment, Adams said.
"The individual was treated for a minor injury and released into police custody," Adams said.
Charges were being filed Sunday afternoon against the individual, whose name was not released.
"The shooter we have in custody was taken to the hospital for the wound that was not a gunshot wound," Adams said. "There is no report of a gunshot victim at this time."
Cambria County 911 website shows police were dispatched at 12:18 Sunday for a report of "shots fired."
Police were still on the scene at 2 p.m., as detectives marked evidence locations along Cedar Street and onto Wood Street near the Wood Street Playground.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.