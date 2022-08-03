JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Emma Thomson, a 2012 Bishop McCort Catholic High School graduate and former staffer for U.S. Rep. John Joyce, died on Wednesday in a two-car accident that also killed U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, of Indiana.
Thomson, 28, of Washington, D.C., had been Walorski’s communications director since July 2021.
Walorski’s district director, Zachery Potts, 27, of Mishawaka, Indiana, was also killed in the wreck, as was Edith Schmucker, 56, the sole occupant of the other vehicle.
The Goshen News, a CNHI newspaper, reported that the crash occurred at 12:32 p.m. Wednesday on Indiana Route 19 in a rural part of Walorski’s northern Indiana district.
Walorski, Thomson and Potts were in an SUV headed south when, according to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, a northbound passenger car crossed into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with Walorski’s vehicle.
Walorski, a 58-year-old Republican, had represented Indiana’s 2nd District since 2013.
Thomson, a George Washington University graduate, was the daughter of David and Linda Thomson. Linda Thomson is the president and CEO of Johnstown Area Regional Industries.
Emma Thomson previously worked as communications director and campaign manager for Joyce, R-Blair, whose 13th Congressional District includes most of Somerset County and part of Cambria County. Joyce issued a statement Wednesday on behalf of himself and his wife.
“Alice and I are absolutely heartbroken and devastated by the news of the passing of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, along with her staff members Emma Thomson and Zachery Potts,” Joyce said. “For two years, I had the privilege and honor to work with Emma Thomson. Emma’s intelligence, creativity, drive, determination and humor were second to none.
“Emma’s work ethic was unparalleled. In addition to leading my first re-election campaign, Emma was the voice of our team – connecting with, and reassuring, our constituents throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Nobody did more to make sure that the lights stayed on and our office stayed in communication with our constituents during those challenging and difficult times than Emma.
“A proud alumna of Bishop McCort High School, Emma loved her hometown of Johnstown and the communities where she grew up in Cambria County, Pennsylvania. Simply put, there was no greater champion for Johnstown and Cambria County in Washington, D.C., than Emma Thomson. Our heartfelt and most sincere condolences go out to Emma’s parents, Linda and David, her sister, Molly, and all who knew and loved her.”
U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson said in a statement that it “is with great sorrow and a heavy heart that I mourn the sudden and tragic loss of Representative Jackie Walorski and two valued members of her staff.”
“Jackie, a former member of the House Agriculture Committee and a dear friend, was a thoughtful champion for her constituents in Indiana’s 2nd District,” said Thompson, R-Centre, whose 15th Congressional District includes part of Cambria County. “Penny and I offer our heartfelt prayers to the Walorski family, as well as the friends and families of her two staffers – Zachery Potts and Emma Thomson.”
Thompson added: “I personally knew Emma, who was a kind soul and had a passion for politics. I send my deepest condolences to her parents and the entire Thomson family. This is devastating news, and I am praying for all those impacted by this tragedy.”
Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., who attends the annual Showcase for Commerce, hosted by JARI, tweeted: “Emma Thomson was a proud native of Johnstown who had a passion for politics and a bright future ahead of her. My prayers are with her parents, Linda and David, and the Thomson family as they mourn her tragic loss.”
