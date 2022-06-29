Jeffrey Lees

Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees speaks during a press conference at the Cambria County Coroner's Office in Johnstown on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A deaf and legally blind Upper Yoder Township man was accidentally struck and killed in a late Tuesday incident on Hershberger Road, Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said Wednesday.

Lees said Joseph Varmecky, 71, often traveled the corridor on his way home.

He was hit by a Hummer sport utility vehicle while he was on the road's 500 block after sunset at 9:29 a.m.

An autopsy at Forensic DX revealed Vermecky died of multiple blunt-force injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday at 10:26 p.m.

Lees has ruled the manner of death accidental but a police investigation was not yet complete Wednesday.

Upper Yoder Township police responded to the scene and a state police accident reconstruction team assisted to process the scene.

David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TDDavidHurst and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you