JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A deaf and legally blind Upper Yoder Township man was accidentally struck and killed in a late Tuesday incident on Hershberger Road, Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said Wednesday.
Lees said Joseph Varmecky, 71, often traveled the corridor on his way home.
He was hit by a Hummer sport utility vehicle while he was on the road's 500 block after sunset at 9:29 a.m.
An autopsy at Forensic DX revealed Vermecky died of multiple blunt-force injuries.
He was pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday at 10:26 p.m.
Lees has ruled the manner of death accidental but a police investigation was not yet complete Wednesday.
Upper Yoder Township police responded to the scene and a state police accident reconstruction team assisted to process the scene.
