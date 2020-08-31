Joe Biden accused President Donald Trump of fomenting fear and being a “bystander in his own presidency” during a speech in Pittsburgh on Monday afternoon.
The former vice president and current Democratic Party nominee recited a litany of issues in which he thinks Trump has failed the nation, including the COVID-19 pandemic, race relations, violence in the streets of major cities, the economy and international affairs – specifically pointing to what he called a “subservient” attitude toward Russian President Vladimir Putin.
He criticized the president, saying Trump “doesn't want to shed light,” but, instead, “wants to generate heat.”
“Trump has sought to remake this nation in his image – selfish, angry, dark and divisive,” Biden said at Carnegie Mellon University's Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing Institute at Hazelwood Green, which was mostly empty due to pandemic restrictions on the size of gatherings.
“This is not who we are. At her best, America has always been – and, if I have anything to do with it, will be again – generous, confident, an optimistic nation, full of hope and resolve.”
Speaking during the event that was broadcast live online and on television, Biden added: “There's no reason why we can't just do so much more than we're doing. The common thread? The incumbent president who makes things worse, not better. An incumbent president who sows chaos, rather than providing order. An incumbent president who fails in the basic duty of the job, which is to advance the truth that all of us know, that we're all born with the right to life, liberty and pursuit of happiness.”
He mentioned the COVID-19 pandemic – both in terms of health care and the economy – and unrest in major cities as, in his opinion, problems that were exacerbated by Trump.
“Fires are burning, and we have a president who fans the flames, rather than fighting the flames,” Biden said. “But we must not burn. We have to build. This president, long ago, forfeited any moral leadership in the country. He can't stop the violence because, for years, he's fomented it.”
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., also a Democrat, expressed similar sentiments in an email statement, saying, “Under President Trump, American families are not safe. President Trump's failed leadership has allowed a pandemic to course throughout the nation unchecked. His mismanagement of COVID-19 has destroyed our economy and his rhetoric continues to incite violence. President Trump is incapable of moving our nation forward. In November, Americans will elect a president who keeps us safe and fights for our families – Joe Biden."
In response, the Republican National Committee accused Biden of being silent about the violence in cities, including Pittsburgh.
“When the protests in Pittsburgh turned violent and chaotic over three months ago, Joe Biden hid in his basement and said nothing, allowing the rioting and looting to spiral out of control across the country,” RNC spokesperson Michael Joyce said in a press release statement. “Make no mistake about it, Joe Biden welcomed the rioting and looting with open arms while President Trump is the only one who has been calling for law and order from the beginning.”
Biden condemned the violence, saying, “It must end.”
“Rioting is not protesting,” Biden said. “Looting is not protesting. Setting fires is not protesting. None of this is protesting. It's lawlessness, plain and simple. And those who do it should be prosecuted. Violence will not bring change. It will only bring destruction. It's wrong in every way. It divides instead of unites, destroys businesses, only hurts the working families that serve the community. It makes things worse across the board, not better.”
Biden said his goal is to make the United States “safe from four more years of Donald Trump.”
“The road back begins now in this campaign,” Biden said. “You know me. You know my heart. You know my story, my family's story. Ask yourself – do I look like a radical socialist with a soft spot for rioters? Really?”
