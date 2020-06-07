Bedford County added one COVID-19 case Sunday, joining Somerset County as the only counties in the region to add to their totals over the weekend, according to state figures.
Bedford County now has 44 cases, while Somerset County moved to 39 with an additional positive Saturday.
Cambria County, at 59 cases, has added just two cases over the past 14 days, while Somerset has also added the same number since May 17, figures show.
Blair County, at 53 cases, has added 5 cases since last week and 7 since May 17, while Indiana moved from 89 cases to 92 this week.
Before that, Indiana County remained steady at 89 cases for more than a week.
Statewide, the Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 506 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 75,592. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
The daily report noted 12 deaths statewide, none of which were reported in this region. There have been 5,943 deaths across the commonwealth.
Pennsylvania has also estimated the number of recovered cases – those 30 days removed from a positive diagnosis – at 71%.
“As Pennsylvania continues to move forward in the process to reopen, we need to remember that the threat from COVID-19 has not gone away,” Secretary of Health Rachel Levine said. “As counties move into the yellow and green phases, we must take personal responsibility to protect others. Wearing a mask, continuing to maintain social distancing, and washing your hands frequently are all steps we can take to help protect others, including our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”
