Sediment has built up and vegetation has grown along the Stonycreek River to the point where the ability of the concrete walls to protect Johnstown could be negatively affected if flood waters ever rise again.
So, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District has planned to do some routine maintenance work to remove rocks, trees and other growth.
On Thursday, the Army Corps, which maintains part of the walls, announced a $1.2 million contract with Green World Contracting Corp. of Natrona Heights, Allegheny County to remove the material from a section of the Stonycreek.
“The district is absolutely looking forward to leveraging our expertise to remove the sediment and vegetation from this flood control project, which has impeded the effectiveness of the project for years,” Col. Andrew “Coby” Short, commander of the Pittsburgh District, said in a press release. “Our team is extremely proud to lead this cleanup effort and deliver a more effective project for the Johnstown residents.”
Art Martynuska, Cambria County Department of Emergency Services' deputy director / EMA coordinator, said any time obstructions exist, safety officials need to wonder “is it going to impede the process, is it going to impede the efficiency or have a detrimental impact on what those walls and what those channels are designed to do?”
“If they get in there and mitigate that, that's always what we're always about,” Martynuska said.
The Army Corps had been trying for years to get federal money for the cleanup.
“I think that we're always challenged for the dollar, regardless of whether it's federal or state or local,” Martynuska said. “There are a lot of meaningful projects that apply for these things. All of them are deserving. It all puts it into the scope of work of what you're going to do, and what it's going to mitigate and how it could impact or not impact.”
U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair County, 13th Congressional District, worked on helping acquiring the funds.
“The new Army Corps of Engineers contract to restore the Stonycreek River walls and reduce the risk of flooding is great news for Johnstown,” Joyce said. “As I saw firsthand when walking along the river walls earlier this year with Col. Short, we cannot ignore the need for this update. These improvements will ensure that existing infrastructure is preserved, which is critically needed to protect the citizens of Johnstown and prevent future natural catastrophes. After more than six months of working with Col. Short and his team, I am grateful that this grant will help us get the job done, completing another step of the Local Flood Protection Project.”
Ryan Kieta, a coordinator for the grassroots community-enhancement group Vision 2025, called the project “expensive work and sophisticated work.”
“That's been in the works for quite sometime,” Kieta said. “We're all excited about that of course. The thing I've been stressing to folks is that this is money that is highly competitive, number one. The Pittsburgh District puts in a request every year for that particular allocation for maintenance. It's highly competitive. That $1.2 million is, as it was explained to me, only going to get us sediment and vegetation removal for a short section of the channel. As I recall, it's where the walls begin in Moxham right around to the high school.”
Kieta also explained the interest in maintaining a balance between safety – provided by the walls that were constructed in response to the 1936 Johnstown Flood – and encouraging the burgeoning use of the river for recreation, such as kayaking and fishing. He noted that removing vegetation is also “clearing away critical and sensitive habitat for fish and for wildlife.”
The work is expected to be finished by September 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.