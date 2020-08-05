WINDBER – A Windber couple was jailed Tuesday after police seized suspected heroin, Crystal Methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and $2,147 cash from a Baumgardner Avenue home, authorities said.
Michael Adam Domonkos, 27, and Zoe Dora Elisabeth Getz, 21, both of the 1700 block of Baumgardner Avenue, face multiple felony and misdemeanor drug charges.
According to a criminal complaint, Windber police entered the home on Tuesday after obtaining a search warrant from District Judge William Seger, of Windber.
Police said they found a locked door at the top of the stairs on the second floor. Police forced opened the door when no one answered and found Domonkos and Getz in the bedroom area, the complaint said.
Police seized 10 grams of suspected crystal meth, three grams of heroin, digital scales, packaging material and cash, the complaint said.
Domonkos and Getz were arraigned by on-call District Judge Sandra Stevanus, of New Centerville, and sent to the Somerset County Jail.
Domonkos is being held on $175,000 bond and Getz on $75,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.