Efforts to evacuate Wilmore Borough due to rising Wilmore Dam levels have now extended further south to low-lying parts of Summerhill and Ehrenfeld Borough, Cambria County Emergency Management officials said.
Despite social media reports and a wave of misinformation, Cambria County Emergency Management officials and the dam's operator, the Cambria Somerset Authority both confirmed the dam is operating as designed and has not failed – but the hundreds of thousands of gallons flowing from its spillway cause a serious concern regardless, threatening to cause flash flooding issues in the Wilmore area.
"Wilmore dam hasn't failed. If any dam would fail in Cambria County, every phone number across the county would be getting an emergency alert about it," Emergency Management Director Art Matynuska said. "There would be alerts to everyone."
Evacuations as precaution
Still, emergency officals remain concerned about rising waters throughout the county.
The biggest concern remains the Wilmore area. Fire departments from Summerhill Borough, Beaverdale, Portage, South Fork and St. Michael escorted hundreds of people to emergency shelters to avoid the threat of flooding, Public Safety Specialist Greg Schilling said.
The move comes as Wilmore Dam's levels rose nearly three feet over its spillway. That means the level is one and a half feet short of the top of the dam itself.
The level prompted Cambria Somerset Authority officials to contact emergency management, according to action plan guidelines for the dam. Chairman Jim Greco said.
As of 2 p.m., there were indications the level has begun to recede, he said.
But precautionary moves have remained underway, given the amount of rain expected to continue in the area.
Through automated messages, advisories about rising waters are also being sent to residents further downstream, including parts of South Fork and Ehrenfeld, to be on alert for further updates – and to take precautions, if needed, he said.
"Right now, the main concern is the continued rainfall and the inundation going into Wilmore Dam from its tributaries," Schilling said.
Spillway releases are designed to prevent the dam for overflowing or failing. But in doing so, the spillway is allowing one million gallons per-minute to flow downstream to the Wilmore area, according to Greco.
It's creating a heightened concern that the Little Conemaugh downstream will pose greater flooding problems through the Wilmore area.
The Cambria Somerset Authority has two staff members monitoring levels at the dam.
"They decided to take the step to evacuate before we hit that 3-foot level at the spillway, and that's their call," Greco said.
In the 20 years the authority has operated the reservoir, this is only the second time the authority had to notify 911 about rising levels above Wilmore's spillway, he said.
The concern now, is that rain is projected to "keep coming" though the day.
"At this point, the 911 center has the action plan, which we update every three years. They coordinate the steps that might need to be taken from here," he said. "But what happens next depends a lot on what happens this afternoon."
In Patton, part of the borough is evacuated due to rising streams in the area, an email from the Cambria County Emergency Management said.
According to an alert from the municipality, the upper hall of Queen of Peace Roman Catholic Church, 600 Palmer Ave., is open as a temporary shelter for those in need.
"Cambria EMA and 911 have increased staffing for the duration of the storm," the county message said.
"Specialized rescue teams throughout the county have been placed on standby."
The Cambria ACD backup communications are embedded with county staff in the emergency operations center, which has been active since 5:30 a.m.
In Windber, borough crews have been working since 6 a.m. to pump out dozens of flooded basements – many of them along the flood-prone 17th Street corridor, Emergency Management Coordinator Anson Bloom said.
Windber firefighters, public works staff and crews with the Windber Area Authority were all working together to address 30 basement calls as of 10:20 a.m., he said.
"We have extra personnel out right now and we are working to address this the best we can," he said. "But residents also have to keep in mind that the best (stormwater) systems in the world can't handle this kind of weather we're getting. And it 's going to probably get worse.
"We're doing the best we can to address everyone ... but it's still raining. Our hands are tied."
A crew of at least 16 personnel was scheduled to spend the day – split up into two shifts through midnight – pumping out basements across Windber, Borough Manager Jim Furmanchik said.
Bloom and Fire Chief Bob Haddad planned ahead of the storm to dedicate extra personnel to the issue.
"When you get the kind of weather we're having, it's going to impact low-lying areas, as well as some places we might not expect. We appreciate the extra support we're getting from the Windber Area Authority right now."
A flash flood warning has also been issued by the National Weather Service for Cambria County, alerting residents about a "dangerous and life-threatening situation."
"Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order," the message sent to cellphones stated.
The warning is in effect until 7 p.m.
Cambria 911 officials say there are widespread reports of flooded roadways and basements, trees down and multiple incidents of downed utility lines across the county.
The 200 block of Franklin Street in downtown Johnstown has been closed since 8:30 a.m. due to an electrical issue, and Penelec has power turned off in that area.
PennDOT is reporting that Beulah Road and Second Street from the intersection of Allie Buck Road in Cambria Township to the intersection of Route 22 in Cambria Township is closed, as is Route 160 from the intersection of Mount Airy Drive to the intersection of Center Street and Oak Ridge Drive in Adams Township.
Center Street and Wilmore Road from the intersection of Howells Hill Road to the intersection of Route 22 in Cambria Township are also closed along with Syberton Road from the intersection of St. Mary Street in Loretto Borough to the intersection of Gallitzin Road in Gallitzin Township and Route 53 from the intersection of Amsbury Road in Gallitzin Township to the intersection of Liberty Avenue in Ashville Borough.
Fire crews are also working to keep the Little Conemaugh River from overflowing in St. Michael.
Schools throughout the area are dismissing students early due to the inclement weather.
That includes Cambria Heights, Conemaugh Valley, Conemaugh Township Area, Forest Hills, Shade-Central City and Johnstown Christian School.
Somerset County
All of Dalton Run Road is closed as of 12 noon due to downed power lines on the roadway. Penelec is responding to the issue, Somerset County Emergency Management Director Joel Landis said.
Landis is warning area residents to stay off the roads, if possible, and to avoid flooded corridors, which can quickly worsen.
Areas that traditionally flood across the county will almost certainly do so again at some point today, so residents in low-lying areas are urged to seek higher ground and have an evacuation plan if rising water becomes an issue in their home, Landis said.
"The water will eventually recede. But it's going to get worse before it gets better," he said.
Portions of two additional Somerset County roads were also closed as of 12 p.m.
In Somerset County, a section of Route 160 near Hruska Trucking is down to one lane of travel, Somerset County 911 officials said.
The road runs alongside Dark Shade Creek.
A section of Route 601 along Seanor Road is also down to one lane in Paint Township.
Wednesday's storm also prompted the National Park Service to close the Flight 93 National Memorial.
Park Service officials said rain and tree hazards prompted the move and the park's website www.nps.gov/flni/index.htm will offer up-to-date information on its reopening.
Indiana County
In Indiana County, five roads are closed to travel in both directions due to flooding.
They include:
• State Route 3056 (Elm Street/Main Street/Ridge Avenue/Old Route 56) from the intersection of PA 286 in Center Township to PA 56/Ridge Avenue in Homer City Borough.
• State Route 2013 (Gas Center Road/Wehrum Road/Plowman Road/Grange Hall Road/Rexis Road/Stutzman Road) from the intersection of River Road in East Wheatfield Township to the intersection of Mack Drive in Buffington Township.
• State Route 2012 (River Road) from the intersection of PA 403 in Buffington Township to the intersection of Wehrum Road in East Wheatfield Township.
• State Route 2013 (Gas Center Road/Wehrum Road/Plowman Road/Grange Hall Road/Rexis Road/ Stutzman Road) from the intersection of River Road in East Wheatfield Township to the intersection of State Route 403 in Buffington Township.
• State Route 4005 from the intersection of Carter Avenue to the intersection of Hospital Road in White Township.
Estimated reopen times will greatly depend on the amount of rain received, run-off after the rain has passed, and clean-up operations where needed, Indiana County 911 officials said.
Bedford County
According to Bedford County 911 radio transmissions, the area of Secrest Mobile Home Park in Breezewood is being evacuated by Imler and Breezewood Volunteer Fire Companies.
One lane of Woodbury Pike in South Woodbury Township is closed due to the embankment giving way. PennDOT has been notified of the blocked roadway occurring to emergency radio transmissions and no indication was given as to response time.
Another landslide occurred along Business Route 220 near Thomas Chevrolet in Bedford Township, but was listed by emergency transmissions to PennDOT as "low priority."
The following roadways are closed due to flooding and debris in the roadway and will remain closed until the water recedes and debris can be cleaned up and the roadways can be checked for any damage.
Briar Valley Road and Chalybeate Road from the intersection of Belden Road to the intersection of Imlertown Road in Bedford Township.
Woodbury Pike in Hopewell Township to the intersection of Six Mile Run Road in Broad Top Township.
Crissman Road from the intersection of Courtland Road to the intersection of Dunnings Creek Road in West St. Clair Township.
Adams Run Road from the intersection of Second Street to the intersection of Reynoldsdale Road in East St. Clair Township.
Check back for additional information on this developing story.
