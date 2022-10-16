JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Two houses in Johnstown's West End were destroyed early Sunday after one house caught fire and the flames spread to the other, Johnstown Fire Chief Bob Statler said.
Statler said later Sunday that a state police fire marshal and Johnstown police were investigating the blaze, which started inside a vacant home that still had utilities – but the extent of the damage to the structure might make it difficult to determine the cause of the fire, he acknowledged.
The fire was dispatched as an entrapment in the 100 block of D Street.
One platoon helped a woman get off one burning home's front porch. Statler said that woman escaped her home once she discovered the fire that started in the house next door was spreading to her home.
Crews quickly requested a second alarm, leading West Hills Regional and Richland firefighters to assist.
The extent of the fire and the condition of the homes forced firefighters to switch to a defensive attack, and despite efforts, two more homes located near the two that were destroyed sustained some heat damage, fire officials said.
The two homes that caught fire were deemed total losses, while the other two nearby residences that sustained heat damage can remain occupied, Statler said.
Statler said an excavator will be used to level the structures and minimize safety risks.
West End EMS and Hilltop Ambulance Association also assisted.
