BELSANO, Pa. – A Nanty Glo-area man and a 6-year-old passenger in a second vehicle both died of injuries sustained Monday in a Route 271 crash in Blacklick Township, investigators said.
The passenger, a 6-year-old Ebensburg-area child, was initially flown from the scene to UPMC Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh by medical helicopter, Trooper Christopher Eckenrode wrote in a release to media.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office was investigating the investigating the child's death Tuesday, Cambria County Coroners Office confirmed.
State police said the crash occurred on Duman Road after two vehicles hit head-on. A Volkswagen driven by Mitchell Teeter, 23, crossed over the center line, an investigation determined.
Teeter was pronounced dead at the crash scene.
The other motorist, Vincent Rietscha, 41, of Ebensburg, was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.
State police said Rietscha, who was traveling with the child, was wearing a safety belt.
Teeter was not wearing a lap or shoulder belt, the report showed.
Cambria County Deputy Coroner Ira Hart said an autopsy showed multiple blunt-force injuries caused by the crash killed Teeter.
Efforts to reach Allegheny County Medical Examiners Office for information on the child's death were not successful Tuesday. Messages to the office were not returned.
The accident closed Route 271 for more than three hours Monday before the road reopened that evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.