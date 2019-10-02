OSTERBURG – Shootings that claimed two people in northern Bedford County on Tuesday have been ruled as a murder-suicide by state police.
The incident occurred inside the pair's East St. Clair Township garage – a scene captured by their home surveillance system, Trooper Mark Hoover wrote in a release to media.
State police said Rick Alan Wirth, 43, shot Felicia Nichole Barton, 26, inside the Brumbaugh Road structure shortly before 7 p.m.
Once she was dead, he turned the gun on himself, Hoover wrote.
State police said they were called to the scene Wednesday morning after relatives tried to contact them with no success.
Once they arrived, they discovered the pair and called the police, according to Trooper Joseph Dunsmore, a public information officer with the barracks.
State police spent Wednesday morning at the Brumbaugh Road home – near Interstate 99 – conducting interviews and gathering evidence while a forensics unit mapped the scene, he said.
But state police said surveillance video recorded the entire sequence of events – and investigators said there is no remaining threat to the surrounding community, he added.
Bedford County Coroner Russell Styer's office is also assisting with the case.
He said autopsies necessary to determine the cause and manner of the deaths weren't likely to be conducted until Thursday.
