Johnstown police say an alleged suspect in a Monday morning robbery is now in custody.
Johnstown police Capt. Chad Miller said authorities will file charges against Michael Hall for a robbery that occurred at 1st Summit Bank on Main Street in downtown Johnstown around 10:15 a.m.
Following the robbery, the bank closed and police initiated a search for a man with a beard and a scar on his face who was wearing a hoodie.
Police said the suspect left out of the back door of the bank and fled in an unknown direction.
Johnstown police also released a photograph of the suspect Monday.
