SkyWest, the regional airline that brought jet air service to John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport, announced it is dropping the local service.
Johnstown is one of 29 airports SkyWest serves under a contract with the federal Department of Transportation’s Essential Air Service.
The airline told the DOT last week it is terminating all 29 contracts and discontinuing service, Johnstown airport Manager Cory Cree said on Wednesday.
“They are saying it’s all due to the pilot shortage,” Cree said. “They just don’t have enough pilots.”
SkyWest began serving the local airport in December 2020, with daily United Airline flights to Washington Dulles and Chicago O’Hare international airports. Its government-subsidized contract was due to expire late next year.
With the airline’s announcement, the DOT immediately issued a hold-in-place order that requires SkyWest to continue its service until new air carriers are in place.
At the same time, the department issued requests for proposals from airlines interested in serving Johnstown, Cree said.
It is similar to the process followed during previous air service changes here, although those changes came when the current carrier’s EAS contract expired.
Local leaders and community members have the opportunity to review the proposals and pass their recommendations on to the DOT. When SkyWest was awarded the service formerly operated by Boutique Air, there was even a public hearing during the selection process.
“We’ve hired a consultant to help us attract quality air carriers,” Cree said. “SkyWest proved our market can support jet service. We will try to attract carriers that provide jet service.”
In a press release, the Johnstown-Cambria County Airport Authority called the development “disappointing,” while recognizing SkyWest’s success and noting the importance of reliable service.
“The Johnstown airport is very well-positioned to attract high-quality air carriers,” the authority said. “With the support of the community and local government, the Johnstown airport has increased passenger volumes to record levels – the highest levels in over fifteen years – and offers the highest quality facility, with modern equipment, consistent maintenance and demonstrated operational reliability.”
