Johnstown police are investigating a shooting early Friday in the Hornerstown section of the city.
Police Capt. Chad Miller confirmed an active investigation of the incident is underway.
According to Cambria County 911, police were dispatched to the 500 block of Oak Street at 3:18 a.m.
One person was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center by private vehicle.
In a media release, Miller said officers were dispatched to the hospital for a gunshot victim in critical condition.
Miller said the victim, a 34-year-old black male from Clearfield, was shot in the right leg, lost a lot of blood and is out of surgery, but still in critical condition.
The victim came from Clearfield with the intent to buy narcotics in Johnstown, Miller said.
He was driven to Johnstown, where he met up with someone in the 500 block of Oak Street, Miller said.
"He got into a car with someone and left the area," Miller's release says. "Moments later he came running back to the car that brought him bleeding from his right leg. There were no calls for shots fired in the area. The incident is still under investigation."
