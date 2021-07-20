The world is finding out what wrestlers in the United States already know: Bo Bassett’s relentless pace is too much for most to contend with over the length of a wrestling match.
The 14-year-old Bishop McCort Catholic student pinned Yusif Isparov of Azerbaijan on Tuesday to advance to the semifinals of the Cadet World Wrestling Championships in Budapest, Hungary. It was Bassett’s second fall in as many matches.
He will wrestle Umidjon Iskandarov of Uzbekistan later Tuesday for a spot in Wednesday’s world championship match at 45 kilograms.
Just as in his opening match, Bassett trailed in the second period before coming back for a fall. His persistent snapdown attempts seemed to wear down Isparov, who won bronze at the European Championships last month.
Bassett scored the opening takedown on a go-behind, but Isparov countered with one of his own, and the match was tied at 2 at the break.
A quick shot put Bassett in deep to start the second, but Isparov exposed his back for two points. A reversal made it 4-3, and Bassett then took the lead with a takedown. Bassett extended his advantage with two more takedowns before cradling Isparov for a fall in the closing seconds.
American wrestlers turned in an outstanding performance in Budapest on Monday, with four of the five Team USA members reaching Tuesday’s championship round. The U.S. held a 36-27 lead over second-place Russia entering the second day of the tournament, but India took the lead midway through Tuesday’s action.
Levi Haines, who will be a senior at Biglerville High School in Adams County, is the second Pennsylvania wrestler on the freestyle team. A Penn State recruit who won a state title at 145 pounds in March, Haines won his first match at 71 kilograms but dropped his second.
First bout: Fall over Khelaia of Georgia
Bo Bassett made the most of his first opportunity to represent the United States at the Cadet World Wrestling Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Tuesday.
The 14-year-old Bishop McCort Catholic student pinned Malkhazi Khelaia of Georgia in 3:17 in the first round at 45 kilograms.
Khelaia seemed to use Bassett’s aggressiveness against him early on, scoring a takedown after Bassett snapped him down. The Georgian popped his head out as the Windber wrestler tried to go behind him for two points.
A Bassett takedown on the edge tied the match at 2 before Khelaia took the lead again. Bassett scored a double-leg takedown just before the end of the first period to tie it at 4.
Bassett went on the attack again in the second period, but Khelaia used an arm throw for four points and an 8-4 lead. Bassett scored two more takedowns to tie it, then turned Khelaia twice for a 12-8 lead.
In the final minute, he took Khelaia down to his back and pinned him with 43 seconds remaining in the bout.
Seven-time Pennsylvania youth champion
Bassett, who also will compete in Greco-Roman beginning Saturday, has been a dominant force in the United States.
A seven-time Pennsylvania youth champion in folkstyle – a title next season would make him just the second to win eight – he cruised to Cadet national championships earlier this year in Wisconsin.
Competing in freestyle and Greco-Roman at 45 kilograms, Bassett went a combined 9-0 and outscored some of the best wrestlers in the country 86-12. No opponent went the distance with him.
He gained international experience at the Pan-American Cadet Championships in Mexico last month, as he went 4-0 in winning both freestyle and Greco-Roman. He dominated his opponents, outscoring them 36-0 and did not allow a single match to make it out of the first period.
