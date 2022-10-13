SOMERSET, Pa. – A homicide trial involving the deaths of two men in 2017 is now proceeding against three of the four accused killers.
The State Office of Attorney Generals' prosecutors are supporting a motion to sever the case against Devon Lee Wyrick, who is now among more than 40 individuals they listed Thursday as potential witnesses who could testify on their behalf.
As of Thursday morning, there was no mention in the Somerset County court of a plea agreement involving Wyrick, but it was clear homicide charges were proceeding without Wyrick as a defendant.
Wyrick and his Pittsburgh attorney, Sally Frick, departed before steps got underway to continue reducing potential jurors in the courtroom.
Standing before a pool of 60 possible jurors, Deputy Evan Lowry listed three Ohio men – Samson Washington, Marekus Benson and Deandre Callander – as individuals facing homicide and aggravated assault counts.
A two-page motion filed Thursday in the Somerset County Clerk of Courts office indicated only that Wyrick "does not wish to proceed to trial" and wants to appear for a separate "alternate" proceeding.
Somerset County Judge Scott Bittner previously denied Wyrick's motion to sever his case earlier this year.
But in Thursday's filing, it showed prosecutors aren't objecting to the filing.
The abrupt change came less than 24 hours after prosecutors indicated they had a new recorded statement that may be used as evidence in the case.
USB drives containing a copy of the 90-minute recorded statement were turned over to defense attorneys Wednesday evening and Bittner responded by giving counsel the rest of the week to review the recording and prepare for any changes that it might require to their defense.
Benson, Washington and Callander are accused of kidnapping, torturing and shooting James Smith, of Portage, and Damian Staniszewski, of Duncansville, after the pair were accused of stealing drugs and money from a gang-related "stash house" in Johnstown in 2017.
The trial in that case is now set to begin Monday.
Attorneys spent more than two hours asking potential jurors questions about whether they could be fair and impartial while evidence was being presented and whether they had relationships with any of the long list of individuals who may testify, including police, medical experts and local residents.
The pool was reduced from approximately 100 to 60 earlier in the day.
Jury selection is set to resume later in the day.
Check back for additional information on this developing story.
