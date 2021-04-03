The Moneyman Easter Egg Hunt scheduled for 9 p.m. Saturday at Windber Recreational Park has been canceled, but the entertainer has a plan to get it going again.
"I'm going to talk to both groups Monday with hopes to run the event next weekend," he said.
This is the second cancellation of the Easter-themed search.
The egg hunt was originally to be held at 8:30 p.m. in Luray Avenue Park in Richland Township, but was moved the day before it was to take place to Windber and received a new start time.
The reason for this postponement is due to a procedural issue, Windber Borough Manager Jim Furmanchik said.
"The event does not meet the guidelines of the borough," he said.
To schedule an event, such as the hunt, an event packet from the municipal office needs to be filled out and returned.
After that, the borough's emergency management agency director would conduct a meeting and final approval or denial would be provided.
"Simply stated, none of these steps took place, so the event's canceled," Furmanchik said.
He added that Windber is "especially stringent" about COVID-19 regulations and there's concern about a large gathering such as the egg hunt.
Furmanchik estimated 1,000 people or more could attend Moneyman's egg hunt.
In response to the cancellation, Moneyman shared this statement around 1 p.m. on his Facebook page: "Guys.. after getting a yes, Windber shut me down, too. Long story that I will share soon. I'm trying to come up with a solution to get you guys searching for these gold eggs."
Furmanchik said Moneyman had initially received a "yes" answer from an individual associated with the recreation area, but not Windber Borough, which owns the park.
Moneyman noted that he'd received verbal authorization from officials at both locations and was canceled on at the last minute due to "COVID and administrative" issues.
"I'm frustrated," he said. "I design all my games with COVID in mind. I wouldn't run an event putting family and friends at risk. This outdoor Easter event was the perfect combination of fun and safety."
For more information about the rescheduled egg hunt, check the Moneyman Facebook page and follow the Snapchat account, moneymanmf.
