GRAY – An 80-year-old man is facing a homicide charge, accused of firing the shot that killed his grandson, investigators said.
According to state police, Ray Edward Supanick, 80, of Jenner Township, fired the fatal shot following an argument with his wife – and told authorities, “I wish I would have shot her instead of him” after saying he overheard that she wanted to put him in a care home.
State police are still investigating the incident, but Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas said the shooting occurred at their home in the village of Gray just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday.
A dispute with his wife led the man to head into the living room and reach for a long gun, Thomas said.
That prompted the woman to call her grandson, Joshua Cale Hillegas, to intervene. But when Hillegas arrived and walked into the living room, the 80-year-old man opened fire, striking the younger man in his right shoulder area, state police said in a complaint filed against Supanick.
Investigators said Hillegas, 30, turned around toward his grandmother and yelled, “Get out. He shot me.”
She told authorities she then watched as Hillegas collapsed on the sidewalk.
“As she went back into the home to retrieve a phone, Ray pointed the gun at her and said, ‘The next one’s for you,’ " – leading to a struggle between the pair until the woman was able to knock him to the ground and grab the gun, Trooper Joseph Kozuch wrote.
The woman told police her longtime husband gets “manic” after dialysis treatments and often argues about “issues from the past.”
State police said Supanick was found lying on his left side on the family’s porch – about 12 feet from Hillegas – and after they approached the scene, he stated that he “(expletive) shot him.”
During an interview later at the state police barracks, Supanick said his finger “accidentally” slipped down into the trigger area during a “tugging match” over the shotgun when the gun discharged.
At one point, Supanick also said “they” put a pumpkin ball – a solid metal slug – into the gun and that he wasn’t sure why he had the gun out, according to state police.
Supanick faces homicide, terroristic threats and simple assault and two aggravated assault charges. He is also accused of terroristic threats for comments he made to his wife during the incident.
A preliminary hearing before District Judge Susan Mankamyer in Boswell is scheduled for June 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.