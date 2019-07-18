EBENSBURG – Larry Fason took the stand Thursday morning in his own defense, telling a Cambria County jury Angela Lunn was alive and speaking to him the last time he saw her near the bottom of the back stairs to his Messenger Street apartment in Johnstown.
When 32-year-old Lunn arrived at Fason's apartment in the early hours of Nov. 5, 2017, Fason said Lunn had bruises on her face, was agitated and out of character.
Fason, 57, said Lunn didn't tell him what caused her injuries, but that she had come from Moxham.
He said he eventually asked Lunn to leave his apartment after he said she dumped cigarette ashes on his floor, left rags he provided for her to clean her injuries of blood on the floor and broke a pot he was growing marijuana plants in.
Fason said Lunn came at him, bit his finger and he pushed her off of him, which caused her to fall and hit her head in the hallway of his apartment.
"I didn't mean to do that," he said.
Fason testified that he walked Lunn down the stairs and that she fell backwards on the flight of stairs to the second-floor landing. Fason said Lunn stumbled again and eventually hit her head on a brick pillar near the bottom of the stairs that lead to Bell Alley.
Fason said he assisted Lunn to the nearby trash shelter and told her he would see her the next day.
"I thought she was OK," he said. "I didn't know she was hurt that bad. I thought she was going to walk home."
Fason, 57, faces charges of criminal homicide and aggravated assault in Lunn's death. Police accuse Fason of beating Lunn to death before disposing of clumps of her hair, bloody rags and clothing in a trash bin across Bell Alley.
Police have shown video surveillance that depicts who they say is Fason carrying two bags to the trash bin the morning of Nov. 5, 2017. The video also shows what they say is Fason dragging Lunn's limp body down the stairs into Bell Alley and placing her in the nearby trash shelter.
Assistant district attorney Kevin Persio asked Fason why he told Johnstown police detectives three versions of events and a fourth version to the jury on Thursday.
Fason said he lied to police because he thought they'd presume him guilty as a black man in a case involving a white woman.
Fason testified that he was nervous, scared, in shock and distrustful of police when he was questioned and "didn't want (police) to think I pushed (Lunn) down the stairs."
Also on Thursday, prosecutors called a rebuttal witness, accident reconstructionist and biomechanical engineer Dr. Andrew Rentschler, who said Lunn's injuries were inconsistent with a backwards or forwards fall down the stairs, whether she was pushed or not.
Fason's attorney, Charles Hoebler, of Pittsburgh, questioned Rentschler about whether Lunn's injuries would be possible from a fall down stairs into the corner brick pillar.
Rentscheler said that, while possible, that scenario would be very unlikely to cause the injuries Lunn had and would likely cause more neck and spinal injuries Lunn did not experience, according to his review of her autopsy.
Hoebler also called several witnesses, including Fason's daughter and girlfriend, who testified that they never saw Fason and Lunn argue before and that the two were never romantically involved.
Prosecutors, including Persio, assistant district attorney Erin Dominick and Cambria County District Attorney Kelly Callihan, rested their case around 10 a.m. Thursday after testimony from state police forensic scientist Timothy Gavel.
Gavel testified that Lunn's DNA was found on Fason's fingernail clippings and her DNA was a match to blood collected from Fason's boxer shorts, toes and the hallway walls of his apartment.
A tire iron found in Fason's apartment was also tested for DNA evidence, but a mixture of four DNA profiles on the wrench end of that item resulted in inconclusive findings, Gavel said.
Jurors will return from a lunch break at 2:30 p.m. to hear closing arguments from Hoebler and prosecutors.
On Wednesday, seven men and five women on the jury heard from Dr. Kevin Whaley, a forensic pathologist with ForensicDx in Windber, who testified that a fracture to Lunn's skull would have impacted her brain stem and caused "instantaneous loss of consciousness."
Whaley, who reviewed the autopsy performed on Lunn, said Lunn experienced multiple skull fractures and broken ribs that punctured one of her lungs and ruptured her spleen. Any of those injuries could be lethal, Whaley said.
Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees also testified Wednesday afternoon, telling jurors the cause of Lunn’s death was multiple blunt force trauma injuries indicative of assault. Lees also ruled Lunn’s death a homicide.
On Wednesday morning, Johnstown police Detective Brad Christ told jurors about the three interviews he conducted with Fason.
During the first interview, Christ said Fason told him Lunn arrived injured at his Messenger Street apartment in the early morning hours of Nov. 5, 2017.
In the first interview, Christ said Fason told him he tried to help Lunn and eventually walked her out the back door.
Less than two hours later, Christ said he interviewed Fason a second time. Christ said during that interview, Fason said Lunn attacked him when she entered his apartment that morning and he eventually pushed her before she fell and hit her head on a baseboard in the hallway.
Christ said Fason also reported in the second interview that he walked Lunn down the back steps of his apartment building, where he said she collapsed on the last step and he assisted her to the trash shelter next to the stairs.
In a third interview, Christ testified that he informed Fason about the extent of Lunn’s injuries, which would have prevented her from walking to his apartment or leaving on her own power.
Christ said Fason responded that he “snapped the (expletive) out.”
Also during the third interview, Christ said Fason told him he had a fight with Lunn when he would not give her money, but consistently said Lunn collapsed on the back stairs of his apartment building and was still able to speak to him when he placed her in the nearby trash shelter.
Hoebler and Cambria County District Attorney Kelly Callihan gave opening arguments Tuesday morning before the jury.
On Tuesday morning, jurors spent approximately 30 minutes at Fason’s former Hornerstown apartment at 91 Messenger St.
While Christ’s testimony pointed out inconsistencies between each of Fason’s interviews with police, Hoebler noted the details Fason consistently stated, including his claim that Lunn showed up with her injuries and that he didn’t want to hurt her and had no reason to do so.
Prosecutors are seeking a first-degree murder conviction in the case.
They did, however, notify President Judge Norman Krumenacker III last year that they would not seek the death penalty.
