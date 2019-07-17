EBENSBURG – A Johnstown police detective testified in front of a Cambria County jury Wednesday morning about interviews he conducted with a Johnstown man accused of killing 32-year-old Angela Lunn in 2017.
Johnstown police Detective Brad Christ said during his first interview with Larry Benefield Fason, 57, Fason said Lunn arrived at his Messenger Street apartment in the early morning hours of Nov. 5, 2017, and that she "was beat up."
In the first interview, Christ said Fason told him he tried to help Lunn and eventually walked her out the back door.
Less than two hours later, Christ said he interviewed Fason a second time. Christ said during that interview, Fason said Lunn attacked him when she entered his apartment that morning, threw things around his apartment and he eventually pushed her before she fell and hit her head on a baseboard.
Christ said Fason also reported in the second interview that he walked Lunn down the back steps of his apartment building, where he said she collapsed on the last step and he assisted her to the trash shelter next to the stairs.
In a third interview, Christ testified that he informed Fason about the extent of Lunn's injuries, which would have kept her from walking to his apartment or leaving on her own power.
Christ said Fason responded that he "snapped the (expletive) out."
Also during the third interview, Christ said Fason told him he had a fight with Lunn when he would not give her money, but consistently said Lunn collapsed on the back stairs of his apartment building and was still able to speak to him when he placed her in the nearby trash shelter.
Fason's attorney, Charles Hoebler, of Pittsburgh, pointed out that in transcripts from all three interviews, Fason told Christ once that Lunn had arrived at his front door, but Christ testified that Fason had been "adamant" about that fact.
Fason faces criminal homicide charges in Lunn's death. He's accused of assaulting her, disposing of evidence related to that assault in a trash bin across Bell Alley, dragging Lunn's body down the back stairs of his apartment building and disposing of her body in a nearby trash shelter.
Christ was the last witness called by prosecutors Wednesday morning.
Trooper Richard Nuttall, of the Pennsylvania State Police forensic services unit, testified to photographs he took at the alleged crime scene and Fason's apartment after a search warrant was executed on Nov. 5, 2017.
Nuttall pointed to several areas where he lifted blood samples from hallway walls, bedroom carpet, living room carpet, the bathroom tub and light switch and the kitchen sink in Fason's apartment, along with the back stairs of the apartment building.
Pam Vyhonsky, the sexual assault nurse examiner who performed a forensic exam of Fason's body following the execution of a search warrant on the same date, also testified to abrasions on Fason's knees, blood on his toes and soles of his feet.
Vyhonsky said at the beginning of that exam, she asked Fason why he was there and he allegedly told her, "they say I murdered somebody."
Vyhonsky also testified that she asked where the blood on Fason's feet came from and she said he told her it was from his "lady friend." According to Vyhonsky, Fason did not respond when she asked why his lady friend's blood was on him.
On Tuesday, jurors spent approximately 30 minutes after Fason's Hornerstown apartment at 91 Messenger St.
Hoebler and Cambria County District Attorney Kelly Callihan gave opening arguments Tuesday morning before the jury view.
Callihan and assistant district attorneys Kevin Persio and Erin Dominick notified President Judge Norman Krumenacker III last year that they would not seek the death penalty in Fason’s case.
Video surveillance shown by police who testified Tuesday showed a person they say is Lunn walking toward the front entrance of Fason’s apartment building on Messenger Street around 4:15 a.m. Nov. 5, 2017.
Surveillance video from the Elks Flood City Lodge depicts what police say is Fason taking bags of garbage to the trash area around 5:30 a.m. Nov. 5, 2017. At around 6:30 a.m. the same morning, the video shows what police say is Fason dragging Lunn’s body down the stairs out the back of his apartment into the alley and into the trash shelter located there.
Johnstown police Detective Sgt. Cory Adams said those bags also included evidence related to Lunn’s death, including clumps of her hair, ripped underwear and blood-soaked rags.
Lunn was found around 12:30 p.m. Nov. 5, 2017, by neighbor Layton Brandon III, who was the first witness called by prosecutors Tuesday.
Brandon said he eventually ran to the apartment of Olympia Alston, who lives on the first floor of the same apartment building on Messenger Street, and instructed her to call 911.
Police say Lunn was wearing jeans without underwear and a winter jacket with no clothing underneath when she was first discovered. Photos of the initial crime scene shows Lunn’s jacket was upside down.
When investigators discovered Lunn’s body on Nov. 5, 2017, they found she had suffered skull fractures and a broken neck. An autopsy showed she had more than 100 bruises or abrasions on her body.
During opening arguments, Callihan detailed Lunn’s injuries to the jury, which she said included several internal injuries, lacerations, indications of sexual assault by an object, broken bones and a fatal head injury.
“This was a brutal beating from head to toe, front to back,” Callihan said.
Callihan said witnesses will present evidence to support a first-degree murder conviction.
“The amount of injuries took time to inflict,” she said. “This took forethought, intent and action.”
Lunn was 4 feet, 9 inches tall and weighed 97 pounds, Callihan added.
“In this petite size, she had no chance in defending herself,” she said. “Not against this defendant.”
During his initial interviews with police, Christ said Fason admitted Lunn was at his apartment that night, but showed up with injuries.
Hoebler argued during his opening arguments that Lunn’s injuries were from at least 72 hours prior and nothing in Fason’s apartment would have inflicted the injuries she experienced.
“There’s no evidence of first-degree murder here,” he said.
Fason also did not have injuries consistent with the attack prosecutors accuse him of committing, Hoebler said, and asked jurors to consider whether Fason’s actions indicate that he was trying to hide anything.
“You’re going to see the actions he took are not consistent with a coverup,” Hoebler said.
Although prosecutors say Fason’s interviews with police were inconsistent, Hoebler told jurors during opening arguments to pay attention to the details that did remain consistent during each interview: Fason’s claim that Lunn showed up with her injuries and that he didn’t want to hurt her and had no reason to do so.
The trial is scheduled to last throughout the week.
