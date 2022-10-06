JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Despite a rescue effort Wednesday, a Johnstown man has died after falling into Cherry Run, Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said.
Lees said an investigation was underway into the death of the 80-year-old man, whose name was not yet released Thursday.
The man was apparently working in his yard and ended up falling 10 feet into the creek near Otto Court and Akers Street, Johnstown Fire Chief Bob Statler said.
He struck his head but a bystander was able to rush to his aid and keep his head out of the water until crews arrived, he said.
Firefighters used a stretcher-style Stokes basket and a ladder to lift the man from the concrete channel that navigates the stream through the 8th Ward.
He was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in what appeared to be serious condition.
Lees said the man was pronounced dead after he arrived at the hospital. An autopsy was planned Thursday afternoon to determine the cause and manner of his death.
