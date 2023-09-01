SOMERSET, Pa. – A former Somerset County 911 coordinator and Boy Scouts of America district executive faces 36 felony charges after police accused him of sexually assaulting children as young as 3 years old inside his home.
Bradley Lavan, 30, of Somerset Township, faces four counts of rape involving three children.
Lavan is also charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, statutory sexual assault and sexual assault, as well as corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of children and indecent assault.
In some cases, he faces multiple counts of the same charge, with a total of 40 charges filed in five separate cases, documents show. Misdemeanor charges against him include indecent exposure.
Somerset police Chief Randy Cox said on Friday that an investigation determined that the acts occurred over a two-year span ending in late January. The children were between 3 and 6 years old at the time, Cox alleged.
Police alleged in a criminal complaint that the incidents occurred while Lavan was acting as a caregiver at his Somerset Township residence. There is no indication that any of the alleged criminal acts occurred at Lavan’s now-former county workplace, Cox said.
Lavan exited District Judge Kenneth Johnson’s Somerset court in handcuffs on Friday and declined to comment before he entered a police cruiser to be processed at Somerset County Jail. He was lodged in the jail on Friday after being arraigned by Johnson. His combined bail is set at $750,000 cash, online records show.
Cox said that police were first notified about allegations involving Lavan through a child abuse hotline complaint on Jan. 25.
Working with the Somerset County Child Advocacy Center, authorities were able to gather “child welfare reports” detailing written allegations of abuse by several children over the two months that followed, according to Cox and police affidavits filed Friday.
Somerset County Acting District Attorney Molly Metzgar said that the complex investigation involved gathering information from “very young” children and their families.
“It is alleged that Mr. Lavan groomed these very young children and forced them into performing various sex acts on him while they were in his home,” Metzgar said. “Children of this age are especially vulnerable and are learning to trust the individuals tasked with caring for them.”
Lavan was hired as Somerset County 911 coordinator in 2019 and was suspended from the job in March. He resigned on April 21.
Cox said that county officials were advised of the investigation “early on” – prior to Lavan’s March suspension.
The county cooperated with the police investigation, he added.
Somerset County Commissioners Gerald Walker, Colleen Dawson and Pamela Tokar-Ickes said in a brief statement on Friday that they will have no comment on the matter while the case is pending against Lavan, who they noted is no longer a Somerset County employee.
“We do not have any information about the pending criminal proceedings,” they wrote.
Lavan’s stint as 911 coordinator was his second period of employment by the county. A decade ago, he worked as a 911 dispatcher, and later spent more than two years working as a district executive for the Pittsburgh-based Boy Scouts of America’s Laurel Highlands Council.
Metzgar said that there was no indication as of Friday that Lavan used any of his affiliations with other groups, including the Boy Scouts of America and a Somerset- area fire department, to commit any criminal acts in Somerset – but she said that those affiliations likely gave him access to children at some point.
“We urge people to come forward now and speak with law enforcement” if anyone suspects that there was inappropriate contact, Metzgar said.
Efforts to reach the Boy Scouts of America’s Laurel Highlands Council on Friday were unsuccessful. A message left for comment was not returned.
Cox said the Somerset County Child Advocacy Center’s ability to work with children was crucial to the investigation. The center’s employees are trained to professionally interview and get facts from children at an age when that can often be difficult, he said.
“We’ve been working for many months to get to this point,” Cox said.
