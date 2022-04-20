SHANKSVILLE, Pa. – Former Shanksville Volunteer Fire Company Chief Terry Shaffer was recovering in stable condition Wednesday after receiving a heart transplant at a Pittsburgh hospital, his family said.
Shaffer underwent the nine-hour procedure at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and is receiving critical care.
According to UPMC, heart transplant patients spend at least three days in an intensive care unit following a surgery – and oftentimes two weeks in a hospital room to continue monitoring their recovery process.
“Our family is thankful for the ongoing support and prayers from across the country that have helped Terry on his journey to transplant, Terry's wife, Kathie Shaffer, said.
"We are especially grateful for the team of doctors and nurses who have been caring for Terry and to the donor’s family for this gift."
Shaffer has been hospitalized since late February to treat his advanced congestive heart failure.
His five-month wait for a new heart ended on Easter Sunday when Shaffer received the call that a donor heart was identified, the family said in a statement to media.
The retired chief has been dealing with advanced heart failure for several years.
During the final week of 2021, Heart4Terry was launched by his family and friends to help with Shaffer’s transplant expenses not covered by insurance.
"Thanks to the generosity of more than 500 individuals and organizations, Heart4Terry has raised just over $100,000 for Shaffer’s medical expenses," family wrote.
Donations continue to be accepted for Shaffer’s ongoing medical expenses as he recovers from the heart transplant.
Shaffer will remain at UPMC Presbyterian during his recovery.
