Much of a century old Salisbury-area sawmill was lost to a raging fire early Tuesday, responders said.
While crews from as many as 10 companies were able to save the southern end of the sprawling two-story structure, they worked for hours to keep the blaze from spreading to nearby residences, Fire Chief Dave Short Jr. said.
"It's a 120-year-old building, and when we arrived, the flames were already through the second story," he said. "There was no saving it."
Arlen's Enterprise operates the space as a sawmill and garage, using its own trucking business to haul logs to customers, Short said.
Before that, the Mason Dixon Highway mill served as a pipe fitting operation for decades.
A state police fire marshal was called to look into the fire's cause, but Short said it wasn't suspicious.
He said the losses might be $250,000 or more, noting that fork lifts, skid steers and other equipment were charred inside.
The fire was reported at 5:20 a.m.
At least 50 firefighters, two aerial trucks and a pair of ladder trucks were part of the response, working to limit the damage all morning, Short added.
That included Salisbury, Addison, Berlin, Garrett, Meyersdale and Somerset as well as Grantsville and Bittinger in Maryland, a 911 supervisor reported.
Short said no one was injured in the fire.
