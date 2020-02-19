Occupants from two apartments were evacuated Wednesday while Johnstown firefighters battled a fire inside their Jacoby Street duplex.
A cause was not known by the time Johnstown Fire Department cleared the scene around 8 p.m.
“We should have a definite ruling on it (on Thursday),” Assistant Chief Randy Novosel said. “It doesn't appear to be suspicious.”
The half of the house where the fire started, shorty before 3:15 p.m., is “pretty well destroyed from top to bottom,” according to Novosel.
“The other half of the house is just mostly smoke and water damage until you probably get up into the attic area,” Novosel said. “The attic is kind of common for both sides, and the fire did make it up into the attic, so the attic is kind of damaged on both sides.”
No injuries were reported. The Red Cross is assisting the residents.
One resident, John Gaydos, said he just got home from work when his neighbor alerted him of the fire.
A wall heater may have been to blame, he said.
“Fortunately, everyone's OK,” said Gaydos, who lives on one side of the residence with his girlfriend and their two dogs.
Gaydos said his next door neighbor and his two children also exited the home safely.
Johnstown firefighters closed off Jacoby Street to fight the fire. They tapped into hydrants from as far away as Bedford Street and ran lines more than 600 feet to the home, which was on the 1000 block of Jacoby Street.
Richland and West Hills fire departments were called in to assist.
Reporter Dave Sutor contributed to this story.
