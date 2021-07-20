Bo Bassett couldn’t have scripted it any better: A chance at a world title and possibly a chance to help his country win its first championship.
The 14-year-old Bishop McCort Catholic student cruised through the first three rounds of the Cadet World Wrestling Championships on Tuesday in Budapest, Hungary, with two pins and a technical fall. Bassett will face Russia’s Alikhan Ashinov in the gold medal match at 45 kilograms.
That match will be wrestled around noon Eastern on Wednesday and could play a role in the team race. The United States led the team standings after the first day but Russia and India both jumped ahead of the Americans on Day 2.
Bassett fell behind in each of his matches but rallied each time. His semifinal victory over Umidjon Iskandarov of Uzbekistan lasted just 1:25. Iskandarov scored the opening takedown, but Bassett quickly took the lead and then went to work with a leg lace that resulted in three turns and a 13-2 technical fall.
Bassett’s relentless pace was too much for his first two opponents to contend with over the course of a match.
He pinned Yusif Isparov of Azerbaijan in the quarterfinals. Bassett’s persistent snapdown attempts seemed to wear on Isparov, who won bronze at the European Championships last month.
Bassett scored the opening takedown on a go-behind, but Isparov countered with one of his own, and the match was tied at 2 at the break.
A quick shot put Bassett in deep to start the second, but Isparov exposed his back for two points. A reversal made it 4-3, and Bassett then took the lead with a takedown. Bassett extended his advantage with two more takedowns before cradling Isparov for a fall in the closing seconds.
Opening strong
Bassett pinned Malkhazi Khelaia of Georgia in 3:17 in the first round at 45 kilograms.
Khelaia seemed to use Bassett’s aggressiveness against him early on, scoring a takedown after Bassett snapped him down. The Georgian popped his head out as the Windber wrestler tried to go behind him for two points.
A Bassett takedown on the edge tied the match at 2 before Khelaia took the lead again. Bassett scored a double-leg takedown just before the end of the first period to tie it at 4.
Bassett went on the attack again in the second period, but Khelaia used an arm throw for four points and an 8-4 lead. Bassett scored two more takedowns to tie it, then turned Khelaia twice for a 12-8 lead.
In the final minute, he took Khelaia down to his back and pinned him with 43 seconds remaining in the bout.
Seven-time Pa. champ
Bassett, who also will compete in Greco-Roman beginning Saturday, has been a dominant force in the United States.
A seven-time Pennsylvania youth champion in folkstyle – a title next season would make him just the second to win eight – he cruised to Cadet national championships earlier this year in Wisconsin.
Competing in freestyle and Greco-Roman at 45 kilograms, Bassett went a combined 9-0 and outscored some of the best wrestlers in the country 86-12. No opponent went the distance with him.
He gained international experience at the Pan-American Cadet Championships in Mexico last month, as he went 4-0 in winning both freestyle and Greco-Roman. He dominated his opponents, outscoring them 36-0 and did not allow a single match to make it out of the first period.
