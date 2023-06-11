JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The child who died on Saturday night after a search-and-rescue effort in the Stonycreek River in Johnstown was identified on Sunday as 10-year-old Dakota B. Locher.
“He was with several other children,” Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said after processing the scene on Sunday at the river. “Apparently he dropped a toy accidentally into the waterway, went in to retrieve that toy and fell into the water.”
Rescue divers pulled the boy from the Stonycreek River near the intersection of Horner Street and Central Avenue on Saturday after a search that lasted 1 hour and 48 minutes.
The boy was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, where medical professionals attempted to revive him, Johnstown Fire Department Assistant Chief Jim McCann said.
“In the past, we’ve had them come back after that or not,” McCann said after 11 p.m. Saturday.
Lees said on Sunday that the boy died at 11:50 p.m. Saturday after efforts to resuscitate him did not succeed.
The fire department was dispatched around 7 p.m. Saturday after Cambria County 911 received a call stating that there was a report of a child in the river.
“Our personnel on duty dressed in their suits en route,” McCann said. “We were in the water within 15 minutes of the time of dispatch.”
The fire department gathered information about where to search from two other children who were with Locher, McCann said.
“They told us where he was last seen, so we started searching from that area,” McCann said. “We had to read the river, and we are trained in that. We read the river and looked at where we felt, with the current, he might be.”
The Cambria County dive team, consisting of firefighters from Nanty Glo, East Taylor Township, and Jackson Township fire departments, arrived on the scene along with Conemaugh Independence, Upper Yoder Township and Dale Borough firefighters and Johnstown police officers.
Upper Yoder Township firefighters searched upriver in case the boy had been able to get out of the river and had wandered off. Conemaugh Independence firefighters searched downstream of the location where the divers searched, McCann said, and Dale Borough firefighters searched Sam’s Run – a tributary that flows into the river.
McCann said the divers believed that the area of the river where the boy was found was 15 feet deep. The river drops off sharply in areas, from three feet to a depth where divers were bobbing.
‘Kids want water’
The area of the river where Locher died was between Greater Johnstown High School at 222 Central Ave. and the former Sheesley Supply Co. property at 837 Horner St.
Some people, including the boy’s cousin, Erica Ray, of Moxham, advocated for more security around the river in the form of fencing, signs or other measures.
“This is an insecure area for children,” she said. “They are able to climb over walls and get into these waters.”
When Lees went to process the scene on Sunday with Johnstown firefighters, they entered the area with the use of a 14-foot ladder over a wall to Sam’s Run, which empties into the location of the Stonycreek River where Locher was found.
The children, firefighters said, may have scaled a sloped wall that led to the river, or perhaps they squeezed through a bridge over Sam’s Run. Still, they couldn’t be sure. There was no obvious path to the river that didn’t require a potentially dangerous climb down to the water from somewhere on the former Sheesley property.
McCann said the river walls are designed by and within the purview of the Army Corps of Engineers, not the city.
In other locations along the river, there are boat ramps. The city’s rivers are open waters. A trio of kayakers paddled through the location on Sunday as Lees processed the scene.
A man named Michael Barr, who spoke with McCann at the scene on Sunday, said he helped raise Locher and often visited the family residence in the 700 block of Horner Street.
Barr said he gifted Locher the fish toy that the boy reportedly went into the water to retrieve. That information was relayed to officials from the other children who were with Locher. They ran to find help from an adult on Central Avenue when they saw Locher struggling in the water, McCann said.
Barr stressed the need for parents to be aware of where their children are playing.
“Parents need to be responsible with their children,” he said.
In this case, according to Barr, the boy’s mother is disabled and bedridden.
Standing on the blighted former Sheesley property, Barr also advocated for a safe alternative to the river – a city swimming pool, perhaps, at the spot where he stood.
“The city needs a pool here,” he said. “Kids want water.”
The former Sheesley property is owned by the Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority, said McCann, who is also on the board of directors for the authority.
McCann said the authority purchased the property because of its proximity to the Jim Mayer Riverswalk Trail behind it. He said the authority would like to develop the property to meld it with the trail.
“For right now, it’s idle,” he said. “The problem is finances.”
Amiya Harris, 14, hung balloons on Sunday over the bridge on Horner Street over the location where Locher drowned. The bridge is one of the few areas around the river that is fenced.
Harris said she used to swim in the river on the opposite side of the bridge with her friends a few years ago – until she had to pull a friend out who was caught in a current.
“It was hot, and we wanted something to do,” she said, “but after that, my mom never let me go there again.”
