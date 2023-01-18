JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A coal truck driver crashed his vehicle on the Scalp Avenue exit ramp Wednesday in Richland Township, spilling coal on the roadway, authorities said.
The driver was heading south on U.S. Route 219 at 8:30 a.m. when he failed to navigate the exit ramp, dumping the coal and shutting down the roadway for two hours.
The driver was able to climb from the vehicle. No injuries were reported, police said.
Richland Township police and firefighters were at the scene along with East Hills EMS.
